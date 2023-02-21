JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation to place the cost of electric vehicle charging station mandates on the shoulders of local government moved forward in Senate committee Tuesday.
Sen. Ben Brown, R-Franklin, is the sponsor of SB 233. Brown described the matter to the committee as “a principle of basic fairness,” summarizing the objection to local governments mandating costly installation and upkeep of EV charging stations.
Brown cited estimates that the cost averages $60K per EV charging station installation.
The bill provides that localities will be billable for the mandated installation, operation and maintenance of electric power stations at non-automotive fueling stations. It stipulates that no more than five such stations can be mandated at those locations.
David Overfeld of the Missouri Retail Association said that current mandates would require more spots for EV stations than are usually available for handicapped spaces, and that “frankly, I don’t see how we could even recuperate costs” with the EV stations.
The key point of discussion between the committee and witnesses was the principle of “EV-readiness,” shorthand for locality preparedness for the increasing presence of electronic vehicles.
Irl Scissors, executive director of Electrify Missouri, pointed out that many automobile manufacturers have pledged to go EV-only in the near future. He noted that examples of “broad and overreaching” ordinances such as one in St. Louis County have been “cleaned up” to avoid overburdening businesses.
Some opposing the bill noted that businesses already have resources available such as applications to be waived of the requirement, federal funds to offset the cost and tax incentives to adopt EV stations. They also worried that the bill would create a “chilling effect” on the pursuit of EV-readiness.
Whether or not the goal of EV-readiness is dependent upon government intervention — or can even draw upon it — was the key differentiation between those backing and opposing the bill.
Supporters expressed confidence in the ability of the market to more efficiently adjust to the coming ubiquity of electric vehicles; that municipalities are overstepping their bounds in the first place; and that what’s built today may become quickly outdated as technology bounds forward, causing worry of recurring and hefty cost for updates.
Those in opposition were not comfortable leaving preparedness or important environmental objectives to the discretion of industry.
Scissors offered that “they’re right, it’s very expensive to construct these stations” but that he wanted to see the foundation for future stations being constructed, even if just the conduits.