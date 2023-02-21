JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation to place the cost of electric vehicle charging station mandates on the shoulders of local government moved forward in Senate committee Tuesday.

Sen. Ben Brown, R-Franklin, is the sponsor of SB 233. Brown described the matter to the committee as “a principle of basic fairness,” summarizing the objection to local governments mandating costly installation and upkeep of EV charging stations.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Clayton Vickers is a graduate student at the University of Missouri Journalism School, and through his education there he aspires to become a public-affairs journalist of great renown.

    Clayton is working in Jefferson City to cover the ongoings of the state legislature and the stories within the community that matter to Missourians. He hopes to utilize his political science background to step into government-accountability reporting that places power into the hands of constituents (at any scale).

    Clayton will graduate with his master's degree in Spring of 2024 after completing an internship with a reputable publication.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you