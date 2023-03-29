Cody Spencer was arrested in 2009 for marijuana possession and spent two years in prison.
At the time it was a crime, but now, thanks to a newly passed constitutional amendment, the Columbia resident is eligible to have it expunged from his record.
Spencer is among the many Missouri residents who have been awaiting the courts to review their cases since voters approved Amendment 3 in November.
Soon after leaving the military he caught this felony for possession of four ounces of marijuana. At the time Spencer was 19 and lost his military status.
Spencer describes his background as rough. He went to the military straight out of high school. Due to medical issues, he was sent home in order to seek treatment with the hopes of eventually returning to service, when he was arrested.
Spencer, now 33, is consulting with an attorney to get this charge expunged from his record more quickly than the current process, which is expected to take until the end of this year, although many courts are running behind.
After prison, Spencer moved to Colorado. He started a legal edibles company that is still running today. Four years ago, he moved back to Columbia and started a consulting company.
Spencer is a union butcher by trade and recently went back to doing that full-time. Missouri holds a Cannabis Cup every year and he won first place for the marijuana edibles section last year.
{p dir=”ltr”}According to the court, officials have a year for the state to make changes for individuals with felony marijuana charges (less for misdemeanors), starting with those that are most recent. Meaning, it will be a while for them to get to charges that occurred in 2009.
{p dir=”ltr”}Spencer said it’s been hard to get back on his feet with the arrest on his record.
{p dir=”ltr”}“It’s taken everything I have as an adult to meet the baseline,” he said, “because of something that you can legally do now.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Dan Viets, the Columbia attorney who co-wrote the constitutional amendment that created the expungement process, said it is automatic for many people, but that it takes time.
{p dir=”ltr”}People with misdemeanor cases should be expunged without any action from the defendant by June 8. All felony cases involving up to 3 pounds of marijuana should automatically be expunged by Dec. 8.
{p dir=”ltr”}Viets believes the state should commit money to speeding up the expungement process, arguing that the court system will ultimately save money because many marijuana-related cases will no longer fill up the dockets. Lawmakers have debated whether to commit more money to the process.
{p dir=”ltr”}”This is going to mean a lot less work for police officers, a lot less work for prosecutors, a lot less work for judges and circuit clerks,” he said.
Few in prison eligible
The law also allows those who are incarcerated to apply for expungement if they believe they qualify.
But according to the state Department of Corrections, few inmates are eligible.
{p dir=”ltr”}At the time the law took effect, only 27 incarcerated offenders — out of about 23,500 — and approximately 565 people on state probation or parole supervision (out of about 58,000) met the requirements for expungement, department spokesperson Karen Pojmann said in an email to the Missourian.
{p dir=”ltr”}She said the number is low because most marijuana convictions are misdemeanors, and most offenders convicted of marijuana-related felonies are sentenced to probation rather than incarceration.
{p dir=”ltr”}Pojmann said the department doesn’t determine whether someone is released. “Releases from prison or supervision are made following a court order,” she wrote. “We are working with courts and legal teams to provide as much information as possible about people eligible for expungement.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Viets said the small number of eligible inmates may be a function of how the new law is being interpreted.
{p dir=”ltr”}”There are not a lot of people who are in prison for possession of relatively small amounts of marijuana, but there are people in prison who were sent there because they used marijuana while on probation,” Viets said.
{p dir=”ltr”}”Those people ought to be eligible for immediate release, in my humble opinion. But I’m not sure that either Department of Corrections or local courts are in agreement with that interpretation. So I think it’s a matter that still needs to be sorted out.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Viets added that “as with any new law, there are questions that will need to be settled by the courts of appeals before we know for sure what the answer is.”
