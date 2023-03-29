Cody Spencer poses for a portrait

Cody Spencer is photographed at his home in Columbia. Spencer was arrested and charged for the possession of marijuana in 2009 and is working with an attorney to have the charge expunged from his record.

 Morgan Williams/Missourian

Cody Spencer was arrested in 2009 for marijuana possession and spent two years in prison.

At the time it was a crime, but now, thanks to a newly passed constitutional amendment, the Columbia resident is eligible to have it expunged from his record.

  Social Justice reporter, Fall 2022.

