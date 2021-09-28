JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri paid out $15 million in federal stimulus aid to 32 local tourism groups over the past year as part of a program designed to boost safe travel during the pandemic.
Some groups spent the money on advertising at a time when travelers were staying home. Others purchased masks and hand sanitizer to be distributed during various events.
And, according to the organizations that accepted the money, it was a much-needed injection of dollars.
“It was definitely successful. It was a pleasant surprise,” said Karen Krispin, executive director of Visit Maryland Heights, which received $30,457 through the program.
The money, Krispin said, was used to advertise outdoor activities in the St. Louis County community, including Creve Coeur Lake.
The decision to spend the money on trying to lure tourists to Missouri while the coronavirus continued to infect people, however, generated controversy.
Some states were discouraging travel by requiring visitors from states with high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
And, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also warned that travel could be risky.
But, in keeping with his business-first response to the deadly virus, Gov. Mike Parson said, “With all the other things going on, it’s still important people need to get out and enjoy life a little bit.”
The pandemic ravaged the tourism industry, forcing tourism marketing organizations to scramble for funding. According to a study conducted for the Missouri Division of Tourism, spending by visitors in the state dropped 18% in the fiscal year ending in June 2020.
Tourism-related jobs decreased 8.1% over the same time, while tourism-related tax revenues showed a 19% decline, the study by Tourism Economics noted.
Under guidelines established by the Division of Tourism, the federal money could be used for payroll relief, safety equipment and the initiation of marketing campaigns with messaging focused on safe travel.
Explore St. Louis, the organization that runs America’s Center convention complex in downtown St. Louis, was hit hard. It normally receives its revenue from a 3.75% tax on hotel rooms in the city and county, as well as any proceeds from events at the convention center.
The plummeting occupancy rates and the cancelation of conventions, forced the organization to apply for an $8 million loan. It also received a separate $2.5 million federal payout and received another $2.3 million from the pool of funding distributed by the state.
The added funding helped finance a new marketing campaign and also went to the purchase of sanitization supplies to help the America’s Center Convention Complex resume hosting events.
According to the Missouri Department of Economic Development, which oversees tourism-related programs, organizations in the tourist-reliant Branson and Table Rock Lake region received the largest amount of money, $4.3 million.
St. Louis’ outlay was the second largest, with the Convention and Visitors Bureau of Kansas City receiving the third most at $2.2 million.
Emily Underdown, director of tourism for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, said the $121,000 the chamber received helped fill gaps in its payroll, which had taken a hit because of fewer lodging tax dollars.
The organization also increased its advertising and purchased masks and hand sanitizing stations that could be used at events.
“Our budget had really taken a hit. Having that money go to payroll was extremely important to us,” Underdown said.
Although the delta variant of COVID-19 has kept some from traveling, Underdown said the interest in attending events has increased.
“It has definitely picked up,” she said. “For the most part, I think people are ready to get out.”
It’s not clear if more money will be coming for the groups.
The state has received an additional $2.8 billion in federal stimulus money, which must be spent by December 2026.
Parson and lawmakers have not said what they plan to do with the funding. Talks are expected to resume in January.