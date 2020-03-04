JEFFERSON CITY — Blair’s Law took another step towards achieving the impossible on Monday in Missouri — restricting gun use.
At the same hearing, the General Laws Committee also discussed the idea of an official Missouri policy ignoring any federal gun legislation. The policy would throw Missouri firearms law enforcement into a state of confusion, with many significant Missouri firearm laws simply referring to the corresponding federal law, which this bill would serve to invalidate.
Blair’s Law would make firing a gun in celebration a felony and appears to have momentum as the committee prepares to send it to the House floor. In the hearing, three representatives presented nearly identical pieces of legislation. In a show of bipartisanship, two Republicans were joined by a Democrat in sponsoring the bills, inspired by a child’s death on Independence Day in 2011.
Blair, an 11-year-old, was killed when a stray bullet hit her in the neck after being fired from hundreds of yards away. Since then, Michele Shanahan DeMoss, Blair’s mother, has campaigned relentlessly for legislation that would make firing a gun in such a situation a felony. The man whose bullet killed Blair served two years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, but the firing of the gun itself was only a misdemeanor.
“Many misdemeanors are punished with monetary fines,” said Shanahan DeMoss in testimony read on her behalf. “In this case, there was a gun owner that was charged only with a felony because Blair died.”
No representatives or witnesses in attendance voiced opposition to the bill, and Republicans expressed that when they thought of “common sense” gun reform, this is what came to mind.
Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, said he’s been in contact with the NRA, and it’s receptive to this bill.
“This is going to prove groups like the NRA or Gun Owners of America are wanting responsible gun ownership,” Schroer said.
Earlier in the evening, a much more controversial bill was discussed that would invalidate any federal gun law in the state. Missouri officials that enforce federal gun law would become permanently ineligible as law officers under the new bill.
The bill creates confusion in a number of areas, particularly where Missouri’s state gun law simply says that whichever laws are in effect at a federal level shall also be in effect at the state level. Areas of state law regulating issues such as gun owner registration and machine guns would be affected by the change.
“This bill says we consider all of those federal gun laws to be void and null and unenforceable and illegal and we specifically reject them,” said Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis and the ranking minority member of the committee. “It is ridiculous language — the extent to which we are rejecting the federal law. So any other reference to federal law would have to be considered void under this new law.”
Merideth cited when a man in Kansas was arrested for making and marketing unregistered weapons suppressors. His argument that a Kansas law nullified the federal law he was arrested under was not convincing to federal judges, who convicted him.
Opponents also argue they would be doing constituents a disservice by giving them the idea that something was legal when it was not. But the law nearly passed in 2013 and 2014, with the 2013 bill coming within one Senate vote of overcoming a veto by then-Gov. Jay Nixon. With heavy Republican majorities in both houses of the legislature, passage of the law is conceivable.
But Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis and chair of the committee, expressed some degree of trepidation, noting that many federal cases stem from state-level arrests. The bill will face a vote to leave the committee in the coming days.
Sydney Moran of KOMU contributed to this report.