JEFFERSON CITY — At his weekly press conference on Thursday, Senate Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, noted that the lack of legal sports gambling in Missouri is a missed opportunity with the Kansas City Chiefs playing in Sunday's Super Bowl LVII.
"It's time to do this," Rowden said, "everyone around us has already done this."
The lack of legal sports betting in the state has been magnified by the Chiefs playing in pro football's biggest event and the sheer number of Missourians who will still gamble on the game.
About $16 billion dollars is expected to be gambled legally on the Super Bowl in the United States this year according to American Gambling Association estimates. This will be without a single legal bet on the game legally placed in Missouri. The Missouri Independent reports more than 8.7 million bets were attempted in Missouri during the NFL season.
The lack of legal wagering has led many Missourians to bet on illegal books or go over state lines to gamble in neighboring states Kansas and Arkansas.
Legislation for legal gambling died in the Legislature last year, but two bills saw a discussion in the House Emerging Issues Committee last week. The identical bills saw praise from House members and stakeholders alike.
House members made it clear that their constituents want legal sports betting in the state. Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, said it was the topic her constituents asked about the most when she was knocking on doors.
The House has passed gambling bills with bipartisan support in the past but the Senate has been a roadblock.
This fact is not lost on Rowden, who blames the stakeholders for the bill not passing in the previous years and for a possible hold-up this year.
"Either the stakeholders are going to come to realize that they are not going to get everything that they want, or they are going to be the ones responsible for this thing dying (sports gambling bill)," Rowden said.
Rowden acknowledged that he is almost done mediating a fight where neither side looks willing to compromise.
"This is not a problem I have the ability to wave a magic wand and fix it," Rowden said.
The biggest issues that have killed the bill in past sessions are the tax rate on sports wagering and the electronic slot-like machines that have popped up in convenience stores across Missouri. Rowden acknowledged that lowering taxes on sports bets for casinos is on the table.
Currently, gaming revenues are taxed at 21 percent in Missouri, but in current bills sports betting on apps is expected to be taxed at 10 percent. Casinos have been fighting against convenience store machines and the tax rate for several years.
"I'm not really interested in only doing the thing that makes the most money for the state ... you make it fair to the consumer and valuable somehow to the casino," Rowden said in reference to the disagreement over tax rates.
Rowden said he expects the Senate to discuss its sports gambling bills in committee Tuesday or Wednesday this week, although no hearings had been listed as of Saturday afternoon. Both the Senate and House have three bills filed regarding sports betting.
As for Sunday's big game, Missourians are left again without a legal way to back their home state team.