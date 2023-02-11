JEFFERSON CITY — At his weekly press conference on Thursday, Senate Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, noted that the lack of legal sports gambling in Missouri is a missed opportunity with the Kansas City Chiefs playing in Sunday's Super Bowl LVII.

"It's time to do this," Rowden said, "everyone around us has already done this."

  • State House reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at camdenjdoherty@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

