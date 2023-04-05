BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. — At least five people died early Wednesday after a tornado touched down near two southeastern Missouri towns.

The tornado ripped through Bollinger County, Missouri, near the small towns of Glen Allen and Marble Hill, about 110 miles south of St. Louis, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Teams of first responders continued to comb through destroyed homes and businesses for more victims Wednesday afternoon.

