This photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken with a drone as it surveys the damage from a tornado that hit southeast Missouri early Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The tornado caused widespread destruction and killed and injured multiple people.

 Uncredited - hogp, Missouri State Highway Patrol

ST. LOUIS — Five fatalities were reported near two southeastern Missouri towns as storms, hail and strong winds ripped through the region early Wednesday.

A tornado touched down in Bollinger County, Missouri, near the small towns of Glen Allen and Marble Hill, about 110 miles south of St. Louis, leaving a trail of destruction.

