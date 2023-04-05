ST. LOUIS — Five fatalities were reported near two southeastern Missouri towns as storms, hail and strong winds ripped through the region early Wednesday.
A tornado touched down in Bollinger County, Missouri, near the small towns of Glen Allen and Marble Hill, about 110 miles south of St. Louis, leaving a trail of destruction.
Multiple deaths and injuries were reported after the tornado, but the extent of the damage was not known as of 9 a.m.
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers are assisting with search and rescue efforts, according to an agency Facebook post. An aerial post from MSHP showed heavy damage to homes and trees in the largely rural area.
Eric Pendergrass, who runs a funeral home in Marble Hill, said the tornado hit nearby Glen Allen around 3:30 a.m. He followed the fire trucks right after the weather calmed.
“You couldn’t get through the town,” he said. “It was complete devastation. Trees are ripped out of the ground. Houses demolished. Vehicles thrown.”
By 10 a.m., he was aware of four fatalities. He said they were from one family that lived in the area of a mobile home on Route 34, a main road through the tiny town.
National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Gibbs said the tornado touched down just west of Glen Allen. His office believes the tornado was on the ground for about 10 or 15 minutes and noted the damage was significant, but severe weather was keeping NWS employees from going out to assess the damage.
There has been reported damage to power lines, tractor trailers and churches, with similar impacts to the west and east of Route 34, a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman told Fox2Now.
"That is the only confirmed tornado that we've got," Gibbs said. "We had a really strong rotation in Carter and Ripley counties before, and in Wayne County before, from this same storm. But we haven't confirmed any damage directly with that tornado yet. The really significant stuff looks like it's pretty well confined to Bollinger County."
Gibbs said the area was still under a tornado watch until 4 p.m. Wednesday, and he forecasted a strong line of severe thunderstorms in southeast Missouri from about 9:30 to 11 a.m.
The Herculaneum Fire Department announced the Urban Search and Rescue Team assembled in Festus and planned to help in the cleanup and rescue efforts. The team is a FEMA natural disaster task force.
Tornado warnings were issued throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and parts of Texas as low pressure and strong winds fueled the possibility for storms.