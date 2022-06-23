Sheena Greitens’ attorney, Helen Wade, called for former Missouri governor and current U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens to make a statement denouncing threats of violence against his ex-wife.
According to Wade, Eric Greitens’ "RINO hunting" campaign video, released Monday, prompted death threats against Sheena Greitens. Wade printed out evidence of the threats and brought them to a status conference in the Greitens' custody case in the 13th Circuit Court on Thursday.
She said she was disappointed Eric Greitens wasn’t present in the courtroom. Gary Stamper, Eric Greitens' attorney, told Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider his client was unable to attend because he was with the Greitens' children.
"I really think this is a problem that needs to be addressed now," Wade told the court.
Elizabeth Magee, representing the Missouri and Texas guardians ad litem, said threats to Sheena Greitens indirectly affect the children. In custody disputes, a guardian ad litem is a third party who represents the best interests of the children.
Stamper said he had no knowledge of the threats until they were mentioned in court. He said he would make arrangements to ensure his client makes a statement denouncing violence.
Stamper released a statement Thursday afternoon saying a review of the documents Wade provided showed no evidence of death threats. Rather, they consisted of a “vulgar email to her from a pro-choice activist referencing coat hangers, and one tweet threatening Eric and his family.”
“Opposing counsel asked us to denounce the email and post. We do,” Stamper said in the statement.
Schneider has yet to make a decision on whether the case can be moved to Texas, where Sheena Greitens now lives. Stamper said that decision will not be made until after the next hearing in the case, scheduled for July 15 in Columbia.
In a March affidavit, Sheena Greitens accused her ex-husband of physical and emotional abuse toward her and their two children. Meanwhile, Eric Greitens has accused her of conspiring with national Republicans to damage his Senate candidacy.
Earlier this week, Wade told the Kansas City Star she plans to file Greitens' recent campaign ad as an exhibit in the case. The video shows Greitens with a gun, saying he is hunting RINOs, an acronym for "Republicans in name only." The term refers to Republicans who are deemed insufficiently loyal to the party.