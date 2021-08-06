Here are ways to celebrate Missouri's bicentennial:
Events are free to the public and do not require pre-registration unless noted.
Those attending Columbia events, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks in indoor spaces where social distancing is not possible.
FRIDAY
Richard Bookstore Bicentennial open house
When: 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Center for Missouri Studies, Richard Bookstore, First Floor, 605 Elm Street
Details: The Richard Bookstore at the Center for Missouri Studies features Missouri-sourced and themed gifts for all ages, showcasing bicentennial-themed merchandise and a wide selection of books on Missouri history.
Missouri Bicentennial Time Capsule: A Note to the Future
When: 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Center for Missouri Studies, Richard Bookstore, First Floor, 605 Elm Street
Details: The Missouri Bicentennial Time Capsule contains items to represent the past, present and future of Missouri organizations, institutions, businesses, and local and state government agencies.
Missouri-Heart of the Nation: A virtual reality exhibit
When: 9 a.m.-9:50 a.m.
Where: Center for Missouri Studies, Richard Bookstore, First Floor, 605 Elm Street
Details: University of Missouri College of Engineering faculty and the associate curator of European and American art from the Museum of Art and Archaeology will discuss the process of developing the virtual reality exhibition Missouri: Heart of the Nation.
Missouri State Capitol House Lounge: A social history of Missouri tour with Bob Priddy
When: Tours at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Where: University of Missouri–Columbia, Jesse Hall Rotunda, 801 Conley Avenue
Details: Located in the House of Representatives Lounge at the Missouri State Capitol, A Social History of Missouri by Thomas Hart Benton is an iconic set of murals depicting the history and culture of Missouri
Bicentennial of the Missouri Judiciary with Judge Mary R. Russell
When: 10 a.m.–10:50 a.m.
Where: Center for Missouri Studies, Hamra Classroom, Second Floor, 605 Elm Street
Details: SHSMO trustee and Missouri Supreme Court Judge Mary R. Russell speaks about the history of Missouri’s judiciary and milestone events and cases shaping it.
"Contesting the Constitution": A book talk with Dr. William S. Belko
When: 11 a.m.–11:50 a.m.
Where: Center for Missouri Studies, Cook Hall, First Floor, 605 Elm Street
Details: Belko, executive director of the Missouri Humanities Council, relives the fiery debate that surrounded Missouri’s admission to the Union as discussed in his book, "Contesting the Constitution: Congress Debates the Missouri Crisis, 1819-1821."
LatinX Communities in Missouri
When: 2 p.m.–3:50 p.m.
Where: Center for Missouri Studies, Hamra Classroom, Second Floor, 605 Elm Street
Details: Join filmmaker and literary critic Professor Juanamaría Cordones-Cook as she presents her documentary "Nancy Morejón: Famous Landscapes."
Missouri Folk Arts Program: Masters' Fiddling jam session
When: 3 p.m.–3:50 p.m.
Where: University of Missouri–Columbia, Peace Park, 401 S. Ninth St.
Details: A lively jam session of fiddling masters.
An evening of Missouri music
When: 7 p.m.–10 p.m.
Where: University of Missouri–Columbia, Jesse Hall Auditorium, 801 Conley Avenue
Details: Program features three different types of Missouri musical traditions and reflects how artists have put their own “spin” on the traditional music of the state. Performers: Little Dylan Triplett, The Kay Brothers and the Burney Sisters, Pablo Sanhueza and the Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra with Carmen Dence.
SATURDAY
Missouri Bicentennial Mural with Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey
When: 9 a.m.–9:50 a.m.
Where: Center for Missouri Studies, Cook Hall, First Floor, 605 Elm Street
Details: Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey assisted thousands of Missourians across the state in painting a large composite aluminum panel mural featuring Missouri state symbols.
Special Olympics Missouri: Demonstration softball game
When: 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Where: University of Missouri–Columbia, Softball Stadium, 600 E Stadium Boulevard
Details: In collaboration with Special Olympics Missouri, the University of Missouri and Missouri 2021 will host a softball demonstration game.
Missouri on Mic with KBIA
When: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Where: Center for Missouri Studies, Hamra Classroom, Second Floor, 605 Elm Street
Details: University of Missouri journalism students will ask questions and record responses as oral histories as part of the Missouri on Mic traveling audio booth. Questions: What comes to mind when you think of Missouri? What does being a Missourian mean to you? What has living in Missouri meant to you?
Missouri Folk Arts Program: Blacksmith demonstration
When: 12 p.m.–3 p.m.
Where: Center for Missouri Studies, RC19 Parking Lot, 605 Elm Street
Details: Demonstrators showcase traditional blacksmith techniques using anvils and coal forges.
Grupo Atlántico from the Missouri Folk Arts Program and Missouri Arts Council
When: 1 p.m.–1:50 p.m.
Where: Missouri Theatre, 203 S 9th Street
Details: Ensemble performs traditional dances from Colombia.
"A Spoonful of History": A book talk from friends of the Missouri Governor's Mansion
When: 1 p.m.–1:50 p.m.
Where: Center for Missouri Studies, Cook Hall, First Floor, 605 Elm Street
Details: "A Spoonful of History: A Culinary Tour of Missouri and our Governor's Mansion" is a cookbook released in commemoration of the Missouri Bicentennial and the 150th anniversary of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion.
State of Stories
When: 1-1:50 p.m. and 3 p.m.–3:50 p.m.
Where: Center for Missouri Studies, Mezzanine, Second Floor, 605 Elm Street
Details: A year-long series of free public programs commemorating the Missouri Bicentennial.
Children's program: Pablo Sanhueza and the Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra
When: 1–1:50 p.m.
Where: University of Missouri–Columbia, Jesse Hall North Entrance, 801 Conley Avenue
Details: This program offers children the chance to join the stage with Sanhueza and experience playing with hand percussion instruments and vocals.
Missouri's culinary food history: The reveal of a new statewide podcast Hungry for MO
When: 2 p.m.–2:50 p.m.
Where: Center for Missouri Studies, Cook Hall, First Floor, 605 Elm Street
Details: Hungry For MO, co-hosted by Jenny Vergara, foodie and freelance writer, and Natasha Bailey, a chef, cheesemaker and home gardener, celebrates how local cuisine connects us as a community and shapes our region’s identity.
Missouri State Federation of Square and Round Dance Clubs: Square Dance Demonstration
When: 2 p.m.–2:50 p.m.
Where: Missouri Theatre, 203 S. Ninth St.
Details: Shirley Winans and Fred Goucher from the Missouri State Federation of Square and Round Dance Club have organized the demo with Merle Hall calling.
Missouri Folk Arts Program: Apprentices' Fiddling Jam Session
When: 2 p.m.–2:50 p.m.
Where: University of Missouri–Columbia, Jesse Hall East Portico
Details: Lively jam session of fiddling apprentices playing on the Jesse Hall east portico.
Missouri! A Bicentennial Celebration, Produced by Ozarks Public Television and KMOS PBS
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Missouri Theatre, Columbia
Details: A two-hour program exploring Missouri culture, history, and statehood
Show Me to the Stage: Maplewood Barn Season in Review
When: 7 p.m.
Where: University of Missouri–Columbia, Jesse Hall Auditorium, 801 Conley Avenue.
Details: Maplewood Barn Theatre is producing three plays: "Fifth of July," "Henry V" and "Plan 9."
SUNDAY
Bicentennial Tree dedication
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Flat Branch Park, 300 S Providence Road
Details: In recognition of Indigenous peoples who called these lands home, the Missouri Bicentennial Commission and Columbia Parks and Recreation will dedicate a burr oak/white oak hybrid in Flat Branch Park.
"Wait … There are Native People in Missouri?" with Galen Gritts
When: 11 a.m.–11:50 a.m.
Where: Center for Missouri Studies, Cook Hall, First Floor, 605 Elm Street
Details: Missouri Humanities Council Native Heritage speaker Galen Gritts of St. Louis will talk about land acknowledgment of Indigenous people and their history in this area long before statehood.
Missouri Music at 200
When: 1 p.m.–2:15 p.m.
Where: University of Missouri–Columbia, Peace Park, 401 S 9th Street
Details: Music in the American Wild Ensemble will perform new works inspired by Missouri history, culture, and geography.
Voices of Arrow Rock by Friends of Arrow Rock
When: 2:30 p.m.–4 p.m.
Where: Center for Missouri Studies, Cook Hall, First Floor, 605 Elm Street.
Details: Voices of Arrow Rock is a theatrical production bringing to life voices of early Arrow Rock citizens whose experiences help us understand what life was like during the early to mid-19th century on the Missouri frontier.
MONDAY
Supreme Court Tours
When: 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m.
Where: Supreme Court of Missouri, 207 W. High St., Jefferson City
Details: Tours of the court are 30 minutes in length and accommodate no more than 65 people. Tours include the first floor, a courtroom (either Division I or Division II), the Old Drum statue, and the law library. To register contact Becky Leathers, Interpretive Resource Specialist, 573-751-7331 or becky.leathers@courts.mo.gov.
Bicentennial Bridge and Chess Board Dedication
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: The Missouri Bicentennial Bridge will connect Jefferson City and Adrian Island, providing a pedestrian and bike linkage between the two and restoring Jefferson City’s historic relationship to the Missouri River. The Bicentennial Chess Board is a project of the Missouri Bicentennial Commission with support from the World Chess Hall of Fame.
TUESDAY
Public dedication of the Boone County Bicentennial Monument
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: In front of the Boone County Courthouse, 705 E. Walnut, Columbia
Details: The celebration is open to the public and will include remarks from representatives of the Boone County Commission, University of Missouri, the City of Columbia, and Hawthorn Bank, as well as Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. It will conclude with a ribbon cutting by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.
Formal ceremony recognizing the state bicentennial
When: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Where: Front steps of the Missouri State Capitol Building, Jefferson City
Details:
• Presentation of the Missouri Bicentennial stamp
• Remarks by Gary R. Kremer, Sen. Roy Blunt, Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson and Gov. Michael L. Parson
U.S. naturalization ceremony
When: 10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
Where: First Floor Rotunda of the Missouri State Capitol Building, Jefferson City
Bicentennial tree dedication
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Southeast Capitol Grounds, Jefferson City
Missouri 2021 ice cream social
When: 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Central Dairy, 610 Madison St, Jefferson City
Details: Central Dairy will provide the first 200 customers in line at the parking lot ice cream trailer a free birthday cake flavored sundae. There will also be $1 ice cream cones available for everyone and sampling of Prairie Farms' new small batch ice cream pints.
Exhibitions:
Bicentennial posters
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: First floor, Missouri Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: In 2020, Missouri students helped the Missouri Bicentennial Commission commemorate the state’s 200th anniversary by submitting design concepts for a Missouri Bicentennial poster. The exhibit showcases the four winning posters from the elementary and secondary grade levels.
Bicentennial time capsule
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: First floor, Missouri Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: Add a “note to future Missourians” to the bicentennial time capsule.
Missouri bicentennial mural
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: First floor, Missouri Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: Best of Missouri Hands artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey assisted thousands across the state in painting a large composite aluminum panel mural featuring Missouri state symbols, including but not limited to the state Capitol building, state flag and St. Louis Gateway Arch.
Missouri bicentennial timeline
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: First floor, Missouri State Museum, Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: Visitors can follow a river of time that flows through thousands of years of Missouri history. Illustrated by St. Louis-based artist Dan Zettwoch and stretching 80 feet, the timeline highlights the triumphs and four tragedies of Missouri history. Missouri’s state symbols and fun references to Missouri’s culture and folklore are scattered along the timeline.
Missouri Trailblazers
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: First floor, Missouri State Museum, Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: Missouri Trailblazers highlights the people, places and organizations that blazed a trail in leadership, innovation and creativity. Explore the exhibit to find Missourians who made a difference, even if you’ve never heard of them. Connect with these trailblazers through artifacts, interpretive panels and games.
My Missouri 2021
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: First floor, Missouri State Museum, Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: Between May 2018 and November 2019, Missouri 2021 invited professional and amateur photographers to capture unusual and meaningful aspects of Missouri. The exhibition, oriented around the four seasons, features selected images from this project and reflects the geographic and cultural landscape of the state.
Bicentennial Quilt
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: First floor, Missouri Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: Since the pioneer days of the American Midwest, quilts have been a cornerstone of Missouri culture, fashion, and tradition. The quilt exhibition will feature quilts made across the state in honor of the bicentennial year.
On display:
• Missouri Bicentennial Quilt by SHSMO/Missouri Star Quilt Co.
• Missouri 4-H Bicentennial Quilt by Missouri 4-H
Show Me hooked rugs
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: First floor, Missouri State Museum, Missouri Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: To commemorate both the Missouri and Santa Fe Trail bicentennials, Big Muddy Rug Hookers/Association of Traditional Hooking Artists are exhibiting more than three dozen traditional hooked rugs by Missouri artists, past and present, at Missouri State Museum.