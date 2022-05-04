JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s public school teachers are one step closer to getting the raise Gov. Mike Parson proposed at the beginning of session.
Despite attempts to set the minimum teacher salary at $34,000 per year, a conference budget committee made up of both senators and representatives ultimately opted to raise the baseline to $38,000. Currently, districts can pay new hires as low as $25,000.
However, state funding for the raise will remain at roughly $21 million, as suggested by Parson, instead of the roughly $31 million passed by the Senate. The House had originally sought to not fund a raise at all.
The costs of the raise approved by the conference committee would be shared, with 70% coming from the state and 30% funded locally. In the original Senate plan, the state would have fully funded the raise.
Rep. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, said the baseline pay of $38,000 was not sustainable for school districts. He said the money would last longer if the state lowered the minimum pay to access the funds. He also expressed concern that the state may not be able to pay its portion in years that are more financially difficult. This session’s budget is the largest ever, as the state has access to large amounts of federal relief funds.
“With my rural districts, this may force consolidation if we move too far too fast,” said Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel.
Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, responded that $34,000 is not enough and it is time for Missouri to use the federal cash at its disposal to support the state’s teachers and bring their pay in line with their peers in other states.
“We’ve got to take a stand,” Eslinger said.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, pointed out that the bill would no longer fund raises up to $38,000 if the state lowered the minimum. If a district wanted to raise salaries for teachers above $34,000, it would not have been able to access state funds to do so.
Merideth also said the state does not know how many districts would then be left out of accessing the funds.
The committee ultimately chose to maintain the $38,000 minimum salary, all but locking in a $13,000 raise for the state’s lowest paid teachers.
The committee chose to fund Medicaid expansion in one budget line, rather than breaking it up into different levels of funding for specific programs. Some have speculated that having the funding in one line, which was the House plan, would make it easier to undo expansion.
The committee also agreed to fully fund school transportation for the first time in decades. Committee chair Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, made clear that this funding could not be guaranteed in the future.
Lawmakers also removed funding from the budget for development of the Rock Island Trail. The conference committee agreed to the Senate’s position on funding for the trail, which cut all of the approximately $2.7 million the House had previously endorsed. About $70 million in funds for the trail could still be passed into the state’s budget if the House’s proposal for American Rescue Plan Act spending is agreed upon.
One $15 million item in the budget sought to reduce Missouri’s reliance on foreign medicine and medical equipment. Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, had suggested the expense should be transferred to the ARPA budget, which he viewed as a more appropriate funding source.
A number of committee members from both parties objected, including Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, and Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City. Both senators said HB 3020, the ARPA funding bill, is not mandated to pass the legislature like other budget bills.
In their view, this funding is too important to risk not making it through the legislative process. The Senate has been particularly gridlocked this session.
“Have you seen the way the Senate operates?” Hough asked. “I have no assurances that House Bill 20 will make its way through our chamber in the last six days of session.”
Committee members also advocated heavily for urban area school and workforce development programs, with some progress.
Sen. Barbara Washington, D-Kansas City, pushed on behalf of Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, for the St. Louis Public School Alumni Broadcasting Association to receive $100,000 from the state.
Hegeman reluctantly agreed after several legislators voiced their support.
After the committee chairs, Hegeman and Smith, proposed cutting all funding to the Black Wall Street in Missouri and the Young Voices with Action MLK, May argued again for their funding, with support from Merideth and Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis City.
Black Wall Street is a worldwide organization and movement that establishes districts in honor and support of the original Black Wall Street district in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Young Voices with Action MLK works to increase the number of young community leaders in the St. Louis region. They offer training in areas like neighborhood leadership, urban farming and supporting the St. Louis Black Wall Street district.
Each program was allocated $1 million in the Senate, but the chairs had opted to zero out those funds. The committee ultimately decided that each program would get a one-time payment of $500,000.
After May was asked by the chairs to decide between certain programs, Merideth said May should not be punished for having a lot of priorities and that each program should be viewed on its own merits.
“Just because Sen. May has been pushing for these things does not mean they should be competing for funding,” Merideth said.
Caroline Elik contributed to this report.