JEFFERSON CITY — Rep. Chuck Basye would like the public to have more say on what’s discussed at school board meetings.
Basye, R-Rocheport, has put forward a bill that would allow registered voters to file a petition to submit agenda items for monthly school board meetings. The petition would need to be signed by at least 5% of registered voters in the school district who voted in the last board election.
The bill would create criminal and civil penalties for school officials who don’t comply. It’s the latest in a series of moves Basye has taken to limit the power of school boards, motivated by a series of disagreements with Columbia Public Schools.
The House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee, of which Basye is chair, held a hearing on the idea last week at the state Capitol.
The bill specifies that the public can petition for a variety of items, including modifying the school calendar, repealing a school board policy, reversing an action taken by school administration and changes to school curriculum.
Speaking before his fellow committee members, Basye said the legislation was inspired by his own experience.
“There’s two times in the last few months that I’ve tried to get the Columbia Public Schools to put a particular topic on their agenda, and I was denied both times,” Basye said at the hearing.
Basye said none of the district members are willing to put an item on the agenda for him because they don’t agree with him politically. In the past, there has been tension and public disagreements between Basye and school officials.
In an email, school district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told the Missourian that the board has no new business to consider regarding the items Basye brought forth, which is why they haven’t been added to a meeting agenda.
Baumstark also said Basye has had opportunities to be heard by school officials.
“Rep. Basye has attended many public Board of Education meetings and has offered public comment at those meetings. He has had correspondences with the Board of Education and its members. He’s also met with the superintendent and board members,” Baumstark said.
Basye said after the hearing that the topics he’s tried to get on Columbia School Board agendas relate to content taught in classrooms. He takes issue with what he believes to be the teaching of critical race theory.
Baumstark said that “the Board considers the adoption of curriculum but is not adopting CRT. Hence, no related action to be taken on the topic.”
Beyond his own experience, Basye said at Wednesday’s hearing that members of the public have been “shut out, ignored, disrespected (and) walked out on” by the Columbia Public School Board.
Baumstark said there are many ways that “the public can submit or provide public comments at its meetings, including online public comment, public comment before votes on each action item, a general public comment portion and a written public comment form that can be submitted at the meeting. Members of the public can also email the board directly.”
Under this bill, school board members would be required to address agenda items submitted via this petition process. Additionally, they must take a vote on the item during one of the next three school board meetings.
The bill has stiff repercussions for school board members who don’t comply. They could be open to civil claims and guilty of a misdemeanor with a fine up to $500 or jail time.
At Wednesday’s hearing, a representative from the Missouri National Education Association spoke in opposition to the bill. The association believes the bill’s current language could lead to frivolous lawsuits against public school officials.
Brandt Shields, Missouri School Boards’ Association’s director of government relations, told the committee the legislation was unnecessary.
“School boards across our state have current policies in place to allow members of the public to submit items for the school board meeting agendas without a petition,” Shields said.
Shields, along with a few lawmakers on the education committee, voiced concern that this bill would allow the public to put irrelevant topics on school board meeting agendas.
“This bill would remove the discretion to determine if an agenda item that’s proposed is germane to the school district, if it’s timely for the operation of the school district or has gone through the appropriate grievance procedures,” Shields said.
Basye told the Missourian the petition signature requirement would deter random items being added to agendas across the state. Based on the most recent Columbia School Board election, such a petition would require several hundred signatures.
Andrew Wells, president of Missouri’s chapter of No Left Turn in Education, spoke in support of the bill Wednesday.
“We need to have some kind of recourse if the school district ignores us,” Wells said.
Despite his grievances with CPS, Basye told the Missourian that a majority of school boards in Missouri are hearing their constituents.
“There’s over 500 districts in Missouri. The overwhelming majority of those districts are doing the very appropriate things and treating people with respect and are not doing what the larger districts are doing, in my opinion,” Basye said.