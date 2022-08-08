Belle goes it alone on Rock Island Trail development, for now

BELLE — Rep. Bruce Sassmann, R-Bland, is standing along the former railroad tracks in his hometown remembering how the Kingsford charcoal company would employ locals to get the product moving along the Rock Island railway.
“In the wintertime the Kingsford plant would bring their charcoal up here, and they would stockpile it in these warehouses," Sassmann said. "Then in the summertime, when the demand for charcoal was the greatest, they would hire us as kids, and we would load that charcoal out of the warehouse onto the box cars, and then it would get shipped.”
Belle is in mid-Missouri and emerges from the winding, wooded roads about an hour southeast of Jefferson City. An old riveted water tower rises over the city of about 1,200 residents. Like many small Missouri towns, it includes a Casey's convenience store and a Dollar General, along with independently owned shops where folks can get a coffee, a book or an ice cream cone.
Sassmann has watched the bustling Rock Island Railroad of his youth fall apart in the decades since.
"They filed their third and final bankruptcy in 1980. There were some other railroads that tried to take over, unsuccessfully," Sassmann said.
But just a bit farther north, Missourians witnessed an example of successful railroad re-use.
"At the same time, we saw the development of the Katy Trail and thought: 'Gosh, wouldn't it be cool if we could use this old railroad corridor that's running through Bland and Belle like they're using the Katy Trail?'" Sassmann said.
Sassmann has been advocating for the creation of a Rock Island Trail — for cycling, hiking and walking — since the 1980s.
"The truth is I didn't think the trail was ever going to happen," Sassmann said. "Until January, the governor in his State of the State address stood up and addressed the legislature and said that he'd like to set aside $69.3 million in his budget for the development of the Rock Island Trail."
Sassmann just completed his first term serving District 62 in the Missouri House of Representatives. He was thrilled when he heard Gov. Mike Parson's plan to prioritize trail construction.
"I was just excited. I was out of my seat, I was in applause to the governor for his actions, and I thought it would be a slam dunk," Sassmann said.
The legislature blocked the slam dunk.
"When it got to the Senate we hit some snags and we didn't get it," Sassmann said. "So they killed all the funding. We got nothing."
Going it alone
Despite the legislature's reluctance, towns along the Rock Island corridor are moving forward. The city of Belle has applied for a grant of $175,000 to construct the mile of trail that goes through their community.
Two former mayors share a passion for the project and have been among those collaborating to move it forward.
"I definitely see the potential for our community, and I always have," said Josh Seaver, who was elected mayor in 2018 and resigned at the end of July. "I grew up in a town smaller than this, and so I know what these towns can do, if they try."
Seaver has lived in Belle for 25 years, and his wife is the local middle school principal. He works full time for Kingsford. He said the charcoal company employs around 110 people, 80% of whom are from Belle. Generations of families have worked there, often simultaneously.
"You're either a schoolteacher, you work at Kingsford, or you go to Jeff City to work," Seaver said of Belle residents' employment.
Belle will find out in the fall whether it has been awarded the grant.
"So we've got our fingers crossed that we'll get that part, at least we will be able to make our section of it be what it's supposed to be," Seaver said.
This motivation to break ground on individual parts of the trail stems from the hope that if communities construct their sections, the legislature will then come around and connect the dots.
Advocates anticipate the trail will lead to economic growth in the communities it passes through.
"I think what the trail would do for the city and cities along the trail would be equivalent to what it meant to the cities when the railroad first came to these towns," Steve Vogt said.
A retired teacher, Vogt was mayor of Belle on and off for 30 years. Seaver said Vogt was a "wealth of knowledge" and very supportive during his mayoral term. During Vogt's tenure, the city was awarded a trail grant that was later rescinded, according to him, due to politics. Vogt said the money was redirected to existing state parks.
During the various fits and starts, Belle has been keeping the trail corridor clear and shovel-ready, on its own dime. Seaver says it's more expensive and labor intensive to construct a trail than one might expect.
"There's a lot of dirt work and a lot of rock that's got to be hauled."
Belle can "show" the state
Mark McClane is from St. Louis and relocated to Belle in 2004. The beauty of mid-Missouri attracted him to the small town where he is now president of the Belle Community Betterment Association and director of Osage Arts Community. He's among the folks in Belle pushing for the trail.
"Towns in rural America need every single opportunity to generally recreate themselves," McClane said, "and this trail is our opportunity."
Vogt agrees mid-Missouri's scenic qualities, along with their unique section of corridor, is a draw. He said the trail to the west of Belle includes a large bridge over the Gasconade River and multiple tunnels.
"This would be an area where people would want to, if they're choosing that they can't do the whole trail, this would be a very scenic part for them," Vogt said.
Sassmann said the Gasconade River Bridge is over 1,700 feet long — a third of a mile — and 100 feet above the water.
"It's really a picturesque place, and the only way to get to it is to walk or ride a bicycle," Sassmann said.
If the Rock Island Trail were completed and connected to the Katy Trail on both ends, it would create a 430-mile route. Missouri would then host the world's longest rails-to-trails corridor.
"Nobody else in the country has anything like that," Sassmann said, "and it'll be nationally if not globally significant."
Sassmann optimistically estimates the entire trail loop can be completed in 10 years. In the meantime, he said, there is potential to develop pilot sections of trail among the most enthusiastic communities, like the ones in the east.
McClane thinks the piece-by-piece approach could be really successful.
"This is the 'Show-Me State,' and that really works here," McClane said.
McClane said the legislature cutting the funding actually provides an opportunity to slow down. Now every community can tailor its section of trail.
"The topography is completely different. All throughout this, there's different needs, different opportunities," McClane said. "And I think it will make, long term, a better holistic park for the state, instead of: '$69 million, we got to finish this in five years. Let's make everything the same.'"
McClane thinks that once people see how the trail is working for the communities that forged ahead, the rest will get on board.
"That enthusiasm will carry in time over to those that don't know about this," McClane said.
Plenty of people do know about the trail. McClane said the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Division of State Parks only recently acquired the corridor from Ameren and has begun working on how to turn it into a trail. But there's been a grassroots effort in the communities along the corridor working on this idea for decades, building momentum.
"People ask us often: 'When's it coming? When's it going to happen?'" McClane said.
Another run
Sassmann has spent the summer legislative recess educating his colleagues about the trail's potential.
"The wheels of bureaucracy turn pretty slowly, and asking the legislature to move that quickly on a subject that they didn't really have much information on, maybe wasn't quite fair," Sassmann said.
Sassmann said the goal of another state-spanning trail is economic. He believes the Rock Island Trail will infuse money into rural Missouri. That's a point he is trying to make clear going forward.
"We talked about building a trail, and what we should have been talking about is rural economic development," Sassmann said.
Sassmann said the governor and other trail advocates in the Missouri legislature will "take another run at this" next session.
He remembers how many companies in Rock Island towns used the railroad to ship products. Decades after the trains stopped running, those warehouses now stand idle, leaving the towns at a loss.
"If you're not dependent on a railroad, you don't need a railroad town," Sassmann said. "So we have to find some other use, we have to reinvent ourselves in some way."