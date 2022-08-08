 Skip to main content
Belle goes it alone on Rock Island Trail development, for now

BELLE — Rep. Bruce Sassmann, R-Bland, is standing along the former railroad tracks in his hometown remembering how the Kingsford charcoal company would employ locals to get the product moving along the Rock Island railway. 

Download PDF rock_island_draft_belle.pdf
A road crosses the place where the new trail will be constructed

A road crosses the place where the new trail will be constructed on Friday, July 15 in Belle. Belle is raising money for the new trail and the government believes the new trail will bring economic development and business opportunity to the city. 
Barb’s Book store, which is non-profit program

Barb’s Books, which is a non-profit program, on Friday, July 15 in Belle. The bookstore’s mission is to support the Belle community and create resources, programming and fundraising for literacy. 
Mayor Josh Seaver introduces the plan to build the park

Mayor Josh Seaver introduces the plan to build the park near the new trail on Friday, July 15 at a park, in Belle. The new trail will connect the park, residential areas and Belle High School. Seaver mentioned that once this part is completed, students will able to ride bikes through on the trail to school.
Mea Jones, 16 year old Belle High School student, answers the phone

Mea Jones, 16 year old Belle High School student, answers the phone on Friday, July 15 at Tastee Treat restaurant in Belle. Jones has lived in Belle her whole life, and she said: "It’s fun (to live here), and I guess boring sometimes, because there’s not a lot of things to do. But it’s cool that everybody knows everybody.”
MFA Oil Metro-Card 24, which is the oldest gas station

MFA Oil Metro-Card 24, which is the oldest gas station, on Friday, July 15 in Belle. “It was built a long time ago. It was here when I got here in 1974,” former mayor Steve Vogt said. The gas station is still in use today.
Bruce Sassmann tells the plan of the building of the new trail

Bruce Sassmann talks about the plan of the new trail construction on Friday, July 15 in Belle. Sassmann has been advocating to turn the corridor into a hiking and biking trail since the 1980s, and he said: “It’ll be nationally if not globally significant.”
The Belle's former mayor Josh Seaver looks

Belle's former mayor Josh Seaver looks at the City Hall on Friday, July 15 in Belle. The City Hall is at the center of the city.
  • Graduate student studying investigative journalism, government reporting and public policy. Reporting for the Missouri News Network on a project, funded by the Stanton Foundation, that explores the impact of state government on Missouri residents.

