The Missouri Bicentennial Commission said Tuesday that it will be dedicating the Missouri Bicentennial Mural, painted by 16,116 Missourians, on June 23.
The mural was donated to the state by lead artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey as a gift to the people of Missouri, according to a Missouri Community Betterment news release. It will be on permanent public display inside the Truman State Office Building across from the State Capitol in Jefferson City.
Horrell and Bailey assisted Missourians in painting the large composite aluminum panel. The 12 foot by 30 foot mural features 19 state symbols, including the state Capitol building, state flag, and the St. Louis Gateway Arch.
The process took several years and unofficially broke a Guinness Book of World Records mark for the largest number of painters on a single mural, according to the release.
Beth Pike, communications director at the State Historical Society in Columbia, said the individual panels that make up the mural were brought to schools and even the governor's mansion to be painted.
Horrell and Bailey also had panels set up at the Painted Wren Art Gallery in downtown Cape Girardeau where people could come and paint.
The news release also announced that the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt has begun it's final tour around Mid-Missouri.
The quilt was started in late 2018 with the help of the State Historical Society of Missouri and the Missouri Star Quilt Company.
In partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild they worked to create the quilt that represents all 114 Missouri counties and the city of St. Louis on separate blocks.
The quilt will be at the State Historical Society of Missouri Rolla Research Center until June 14. From June 15 to July 29 it will be at SHSMO Springfield Research Center and it will be at SHSMO Kansas City Research Center from Aug. 2 to Sept. 15.
When the tour concludes in September, the quilt will be on long-term loan to the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton.