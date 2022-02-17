The Second Amendment Preservation Act will face another legal challenge, this time from the federal government.
The law, passed by the state legislature last year, prohibits state and local law enforcement from enforcing any federal gun laws that “restrict or prohibit … the manufacture, ownership and use of firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition.”
Advocates for the law said it would only apply to federal statutes that violate the Second Amendment, but critics say it is so vague that it could prevent law enforcement from working with federal agencies on any gun laws that are not also covered by a state law.
Earlier this month, the city of St. Louis and St. Louis and Jackson counties challenged the law before the Missouri Supreme Court. The Department of Justice supported the municipalities in the suit.
“The federal government cares about this case because the law poses a substantial risk to public safety,” U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Sandberg said during oral arguments.
Now, the Department of Justice has filed its own suit in a Jefferson City federal court. The suit lists the state, as well as Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Gov. Mike Parson.
The suit claims that the law violates the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution, which says federal law takes precedence over state laws.
“A state cannot simply declare federal laws invalid,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, said in a news release. “This act makes enforcement of federal firearms laws difficult and strains the important law enforcement partnerships that help keep violent criminals off the street.”
Throughout the suit, the federal government argues that the law presents a serious threat to public safety.
"Prior to enactment of HB 85, state and local law enforcement officers in Missouri routinely worked shoulder-to-shoulder with federal officers to keep Missourians safe... HB 85, however, now severely impairs federal criminal law enforcement operations within the State of Missouri."
One specific point of contention is state and local participation in federal firearm tracking programs. State agencies, including the highway patrol, have largely stopped participating.
The Missouri attorney general's office released a statement Wednesday in response to the suit. Schmitt specifically referenced the case previously heard by the state court.
"After their disastrous arguments in the Missouri Supreme Court last week, the Biden Department of Justice has now filed yet another partisan lawsuit that seeks to attack Missourians’ Second Amendment rights," Schmitt said in the statement.
Schmitt also blamed the Biden administration, rather than the law, for federal officials pulling out of a partnership known as the Safer Streets Initiative.
"Unfortunately, the Biden DOJ has used this lawsuit as a pretext for them to pull the plug on our successful and innovative federal-state crime fighting partnership, the Safer Streets Initiative," Schmitt said.
Schmitt also portrayed confidence in the outcome of the suit.
"Make no mistake, the law is on our side in this case, and I intend to beat the Biden administration in court once again," Schmitt said.
Schmitt, a Republican, is also a candidate to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate.