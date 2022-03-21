A bill meant primarily to make technical changes to Missouri abortion laws has garnered national attention because of what pro- and anti-abortion advocates have said was misinterpreted language.
House Bill 2810 would not outlaw anything that is not already illegal under Missouri law. But its muddy language sparked outrage as people interpreted it to limit care for ectopic pregnancies.
Although it would not restrict medical care in these instances, pro-choice groups are concerned that the confusion around the bill could steer people away from seeking medical attention and distract from other proposed legislation.
House Bill 2810 and its Senate counterpart, Senate Bill 1178, would make it a class B felony "to import, export, distribute, deliver, manufacture, produce, prescribe, administer, or dispense any instrument, device, medicine, drug, or any other means or substance to be used for the purpose of performing or inducing an abortion on another person in violation of any state or federal law."
Basically, the bills would attempt to prevent someone from giving pregnant people drugs or devices to induce an abortion. It does not punish the pregnant person using the drugs or devices; instead, it penalizes the person or company supplying them.
"First of all, it doesn't go after the woman if she buys pills on the internet — or there are actually devices you can buy to self-induce — there's no penalty, there's no prosecution, there's nothing, because she's doing it on herself," said Samuel Lee, director of lobby group Campaign Life Missouri.
The bills increase the charge to a class A felony in certain instances, including if the pregnant person has an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus implants outside of the uterus; if the pregnant person is a victim of sex trafficking; or if the person is more than 10 weeks pregnant.
Under existing law, only physicians can perform abortions, including those that are medication-induced. That means giving a pregnant person drugs to induce an abortion is already illegal.
"This bill doesn't affect access to medication abortion because we already don't have that in this state," said Maggie Olivia, policy director for Pro-Choice Missouri.
The purpose of HB 2810 and SB 1178, then, is to move these laws from one section to another in order to give the attorney general more power in enforcing them, Lee said.
In some cases, people interpreted HB 2810 to prevent people with ectopic pregnancies, which can be dangerous or deadly, from receiving medical care. In a viral tweet last week, former CBS reporter Kate Smith tweeted a screenshot of HB 2810 with the line about ectopic pregnancies highlighted.
But bill sponsor Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson, said Smith took the language out of context. Lee, who helped write the bills, said they were not intended to restrict access to care for people with ectopic pregnancies.
"It does not prohibit any treatment or therapy for ectopic pregnancies," Lee said. "It never did, and it never will. That's what it has been misinterpreted to do."
Olivia said she was primarily concerned that the bill's confusing language will dissuade people from seeking legal abortions and other treatment out of fear that they're breaking the law.
"I think that the mere confusion about how and if and when to enforce this bill — because it is crafted so poorly — would have a chilling effect on people's access to care," she said, "whether that be personally feeling fear about going out and seeking it, or fear from providers about providing that care, and then potentially losing their licenses."
The bill is meant to enforce warnings from the Food and Drug Administration about Mifeprex, a drug that, when taken with the medication misoprostol, can end a pregnancy. The FDA recommends against taking Mifeprex if a person has an ectopic pregnancy or is more than 10 weeks pregnant, according to its website.
Olivia affirmed that it is dangerous for people with ectopic pregnancies to attempt to induce an abortion using medication.
"We don't want pregnant people who have been diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy to read a headline about this bill and think that it is safe for them to take medication abortion pills at home as treatment for that pregnancy, because that's not the case," Olivia said.
By adding penalties in these situations, Lee said he hoped the bill would dissuade people from creating danger for the pregnant person. Similarly, in the case of sex trafficking, the person buying the pills would be further penalized for breaking multiple laws.
Seitz decried misinterpretations of this aspect of the bill in a series of tweets Wednesday, adding that he plans to file an amendment clarifying the language this week when the legislature returned from its spring break.
Seitz said he had the amendment prepared before receiving public backlash, in anticipation of people misinterpreting the language.
"I had that amendment ready," Seitz said. "I read it in the committee hearing because I didn't want there to be any confusion about ectopic pregnancy in that bill."
Although HB 2810 has gotten much of the spotlight in the past week, Olivia and Lee both said they want people to pay attention to other abortion-related legislation, such as bills that would prohibit out-of-state abortions, restrict funds for abortion clinics and make it illegal to perform an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detectable.
"That's what I'd say about this bill: It's a distraction," Olivia said. "There's plenty of other things to focus on."