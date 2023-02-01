JEFFERSON CITY — Union representatives and longtime teachers testified Wednesday to oppose a proposed piece of legislation that would allow school boards to surpass set salary schedules in order to staff difficult-to-fill positions.

Currently, the statute mandates school districts to maintain a single salary schedule for all teachers, with pay increasing the longer teachers have been employed.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Government reporter. Studying journalism and English. Reach me at evylewis@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you