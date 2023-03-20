JEFFERSON CITY — When a public hearing was held earlier this month on bills that would prohibit universities' use of diversity requirements, four witnesses testified in support and 67 testified in opposition in a hearing that lasted from noon to 10 p.m.
Nonetheless, on Monday, House Bill 1196, which would prohibit institutes of higher education from requiring prospective employees to submit statements of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), passed the House Special Committee on Government Accountability by an 8-6 vote, sending it to the House for consideration.
The bill defines 'diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging' as an "effort or perspective" that "requires applicants to promote or support the idea that disparities are necessarily tied to oppression, involves collective guilt ideologies, and emphasizes the importance of activism and structural reforms based upon intersectional, divisive, or political identities."
This definition, which bill sponsor Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs, wrote himself, was met with opposition and skepticism from Democratic members of the committee.
"I would have defined this very differently," said Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City. "I've never seen this definition of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging before. That is not at all what I think, nor is it what I think our universities are thinking when they're asking for this information."
When Nurrenbern asked Richey if he felt minor changes made to the bill since the hearing would satisfy the overwhelming majority of people who spoke in opposition, Richey said, "I don't ever expect to win over support from people who are in love with diversity, equity, and inclusion programming."
The bill also would prohibit universities from seeking the views of a staff member or student on such topics as social justice and intersectionality.
Intersectionality is a term coined by scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw to describe the way multiple systems of oppression, such as racism and sexism, can combine to disproportionately impact members of minority groups.
When asked by Rep. Barbara Phifer, D-St. Louis, to define 'intersectional' as used in the bill, Richey stated that it was "The concept that you can increase your social credit score, if you will, by having multiple intersectional issues in your life that increase the level of oppression or difficulties that you face."
"If you have a female that is African American that sees herself as a man," Richey said, "the intersectionality of that individual would be seen as greater than me, being a white male Evangelical."
Phifer expressed doubt that the bill would address any real issues, repeatedly asking what functional difference the bill would make.
"I read this — mostly, it's saying we just really, really, really don't like DEI, and we want the world to know that we don't like DEI," Phifer said. "What difference will this amended law make, except as a statement of disapproval?"
HB 1196 would also prohibit universities from requiring students or staff to endorse what it calls 'discriminatory ideologies,' using similar language to Senate Bill 4, also known as the Parents' Bill of Rights, which passed the Senate earlier this session. Opponents to the Parents' Bill of Rights have expressed alarm that it could be used to prevent education on such topics as the ongoing legacy of slavery.
One objection to the bill was raised by Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, who read from a letter from Paul Wagner, executive director of the Council on Public Higher Education in Missouri, about the potential impact on Harris-Stowe State University and Lincoln University, Missouri's two HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities).
"Considering an applicant's experiences or views on race, color, ethnicity, etc., will, in many cases, be a relevant and necessary component of finding the best people to be a part of those institutions' efforts to achieve their missions," Wagner's letter read.
During the committee's public hearing earlier this month, testimony was also heard on House Bill 489, a similar bill also targeting universities which would prohibit healthcare licensing programs from requiring any diversity, equity and inclusion materials or trainings.
HB 489 uses a broader definition of 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' which includes, among other things, "Any effort to promote racial diversity in any aspect of a health care-related academic program."