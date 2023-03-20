JEFFERSON CITY — When a public hearing was held earlier this month on bills that would prohibit universities' use of diversity requirements, four witnesses testified in support and 67 testified in opposition in a hearing that lasted from noon to 10 p.m.

Nonetheless, on Monday, House Bill 1196, which would prohibit institutes of higher education from requiring prospective employees to submit statements of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), passed the House Special Committee on Government Accountability by an 8-6 vote, sending it to the House for consideration. 

