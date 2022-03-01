JEFFERSON CITY — Senators heard more than a dozen people testify on a bill that would limit transgender student-athletes to only participate on teams aligning with their sex assigned at birth during a hearing Tuesday.
The Senate Committee on Education heard far more testimony from the opposition, including multiple children. Former professional soccer player Lori Lindsey and Casey Pick of the Trevor Project, which provides crisis support for young LGBTQ people, were among those testifying against the legislation.
The bill, SB 781, is sponsored by Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, who asserted before and after the testimony that his bill is about "protecting women's sports."
Proponents for the bill argued that some physical characteristics of transgender women in sports, including height, muscle mass and lung capacity, provide an unfair advantages over other women in competition.
It would apply to middle schools, high schools, colleges, universities and even private institutions that compete against public ones.
Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, member of the education committee, was one voice of Democratic opposition to the legislation.
“This bill is about sports, but it’s so much bigger,” said Schupp. “It's about accepting people for who they are, and believing them when they tell us who they are."
The committee also heard testimony on the bill's potential for economic consequences from David Jackson on behalf of Greater St. Louis Inc. Shannon Cooper also testified on behalf of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.
Jackson said that when athletics organizations like the NCAA decide which cities will host championships, they look for "legislation like this" as a reason not to select them.
An hour before the Senate hearing, PROMO, an advocacy group for LGBTQ issues in Missouri, held a news conference on the south steps of the Capitol.
Advocates from PROMO, ACLU of Missouri and the Trevor Project were joined by several lawmakers, including Schupp, Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, and Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City.
Tori Schafer, a spokesperson for the ACLU, took the podium to condemn the legislation, arguing it would leave Missouri vulnerable to legal and economic consequences.
"Senate Bill 781 violates the United States Constitution and federal civil rights laws, puts Missouri at risk of losing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding and harms transgender youth," said Schafer, "all to solve a problem that does not even exist."
Missouri isn’t the only state considering such legislation. Similar bills have moved forward in other states recently, including Arizona, Indiana and South Dakota.
The legislation made headlines in Missouri last year, too. Yet the identical bill, SB 503, went nowhere.
A national NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll from April showed that laws prohibiting trans athletes from playing on teams matching their gender identity had only 27% of registered voters’ support. Only 29% of Republicans supported such legislation.
In closing remarks to an often tense hearing, Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, had words of praise for the children who had testified.
"I'm proud of each and every one of you. I know that oftentimes you feel like you're alone," said Razer, who is gay. "I know what it's like to feel alone. To the woman who testified from the Trevor Project — I wish you would have been around when I was 17."
He also offered a bit of comfort.
"If you need a hug, you walk out these doors, turn left, I'm in office 330," he said. "I'll be there when we leave this room."