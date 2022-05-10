JEFFERSON CITY — A proposal that would expand Medicaid coverage for postpartum care is stalling in the Senate.
The bill, SB 698, would use federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to give Medicaid coverage to eligible women for a year after they give birth. Currently, Medicaid covers women who qualify for only 60 days after they give birth.
The House has approved the proposal by inserting it in at least two bills. But with only three days remaining in the legislative session, the proposal has not made progress in the Senate.
Now, the House is talking about jettisoning the proposal as well. Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, said Tuesday that he wants to remove the postpartum coverage from a Senate bill he is handling. The House added the provision to the bill, which began as a measure to allow distribution of clean needles in areas at high risk of bloodborne diseases.
Keeping the postpartum provision on the clean needles bill, SB 690, would jeopardize it, Christofanelli said, because some senators would then filibuster the bill. He told the House he wanted to go to a conference committee to strip the coverage for new mothers and other provisions that senators oppose.
Rep. Patty Lewis, D-Kansas City, said she backed the needle exchange bill, but the postpartum coverage was important, too.
“Our state’s infant mortality rate is abysmal,” she said. “We are one of the worst in the entire country, yet we don’t really want do anything about it, so that is pretty shameful and shame on the Senate for ignoring that problem.”
Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, wanted to know who was stalling it in the Senate, but Christofanelli wouldn’t say. Bosley said killing the postpartum coverage was deplorable and contradicts senators’ anti-abortion stances.
“They constantly have the view that they are pro-life and they are willing to do whatever to protect life,” Bosley said.
When the issue was first debated in the Senate, an amendment was proposed by Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis. It would prevent payments from being made to abortion providers or those that induce abortions unless the mother’s life was in danger.
Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, one of the postpartum bill’s sponsors, said the reason the legislation is stalling is because of Onder.
She said his amendment makes the Medicaid expansion for new mothers controversial when it was not before. Both abortion rights and anti-abortion groups had testified in the bill’s favor.
“It’s disappointing that a senator and a doctor is hurting mothers, their children and their families,” Schupp said, referring to Onder, a physician.
Onder did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
The bill is part of a nationwide movement to expand Medicaid coverage for pregnant and postpartum women through ARPA funds. So far, 13 states have implemented the extension.
In Missouri, women at or below 196% of the federal poverty level would qualify. So for a family of two, this would include households making $35,888 or less.
Those enrolled in Show-Me Healthy Babies who are at or below 300% of the federal poverty level would also qualify. For a family of two, this translates to an annual income of $54,930.
The bill has received wide support because of its capability to improve the health of mothers and babies.
“We consider it part of our pro-life responsibility to give care to women after their baby is born,” said Samuel Lee, director of Campaign Life Missouri.
Many health issues can occur after 60 days postpartum, including postpartum depression and anxiety, excessive bleeding and blocked arteries, among other conditions.
Almost two-thirds of pregnancy-related deaths happen between 43 days and one year after pregnancy, according to a report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The report also states that the rate of pregnancy-associated deaths for women on Medicaid was more than four times greater than the rate of women with private insurance in 2018.
Additionally, the report found that the rate of pregnancy-related deaths for Black women and women who have a high school education or less were more than for white women and women who have a higher level of education.
A legislative analysis estimated that 4,565 women who received postpartum benefits in Missouri would have coverage extended if the bill passed. The bill could cost state taxpayers $10.7 million by 2025.
But as the legislative session comes to a close, it is running out of time.
“We know it will literally save lives,” Schupp said. “Time is not our friend right now.”