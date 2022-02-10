JEFFERSON CITY — A bill to expand an already controversial self-defense law failed in a Missouri Senate committee Thursday.
The bill would affect cases in which a person used physical or deadly force against another but claimed they acted in self-defense. SB 666, sponsored by Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, would have transferred the burden of proof in these cases to the prosecutor; instead of defendants proving they acted in self-defense, the prosecutor would have to prove they did not.
Burlison said at a hearing last week that the purpose of the bill is to strengthen the “castle doctrine,” which allows individuals to use force in defense of themselves, their family and their property.
At the hearing, senators heard an outpouring of opposition from the Missouri NAACP, the gun control advocacy group Moms Demand Action and other members of the public.
On Thursday, the bill was rejected by a 4-3 vote of the Senate Committee on Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety. Two Republicans joined two Democrats to defeat the bill.
In a statement, Burlison said the bill has been misunderstood and taken out of context.
Following the vote, Steve Helms, Burlison's chief of staff, said "the bill is not dead" and the senator will keep looking for options to expand Missouri's self-defense law.
Those who opposed the bill feared that in murder cases, there would be no one to contradict a defendant’s claim of self-defense. There was also concern it would disproportionately harm people of color.
Since last week, several leaders in law enforcement and county prosecutors have criticized the bill and dubbed it the “Make Murder Legal Act.” In a letter to Burlison, Dan Patterson, Greene County prosecuting attorney, wrote that the bill may cause administrative delays in the judicial process and additional burdens for law enforcement in any case involving an assault.
“Violent crime in Missouri has risen significantly in recent years,” Patterson wrote. “Rather than taking steps to give law enforcement the tools that we need to bring violent criminals to justice, this bill will make sure violent criminals have yet another advantage and law enforcement one less.”
In his statement, Burlison countered the idea that the bill "legalized murder," saying it would grant criminal immunity only when a person is justified in such action and would still allow the person to be arrested with probable cause.
Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, spoke in opposition to the bill last week and was relieved to see it did not make it to the Senate floor. He called it a “terrible piece of legislation” and drew an analogy to the case of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was chased and killed by three white men in Georgia who said they suspected Arbery of committing a series of break-ins in their neighborhood.
“Thankfully, after public outcry and national attention, justice was eventually served and his murderers were arrested and convicted of their crimes,” he said in a statement. “Senate Bill 666 would have allowed Ahmaud Arbery’s killers to walk free, forever. In Missouri, this legislation would have provided a license to murder if it became law, but I am thankful that will not be the case now that it has been defeated.”