JEFFERSON CITY — About two dozen people testified in opposition to a bill that would return authority over Medicaid spending to the legislature in a Senate hearing Tuesday.
Many deemed the legislation as an attempt by lawmakers to trample the will of voters, who passed Medicaid expansion in 2020, and the authority of the courts, which reaffirmed the constitutionality of Medicaid expansion after legislative pushback last year.
The bill, House Joint Resolution 117, is sponsored by Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, and was passed by the House in February. In addition to shifting control of spending to the legislature, the bill would also establish residency and work requirements for Medicaid recipients.
Smith believes the legislature needs the authority to appropriate money for Medicaid annually, as opposed to automatically funding the amount required by expansion. In lean years, less funding would be appropriated.
The work requirements — 80 hours a month at a job, vocational training, community service or other commitment — would include Missourians ages 19-64 with exceptions for disabilities, pregnancy, child care and more. A Harvard study revealing flaws of similar work requirements in Arkansas’ Medicaid program was brought up more than once during the hearing.
If Smith’s bill is passed, it will land on the ballot in November, bringing the fate of Medicaid before voters once again.
According to the bill’s current text, the ballot question that would be posed to voters doesn’t mention the shift in appropriations until the final bullet point of three, leading with the less controversial issue of a residency requirement.
Multiple senators took issue with the idea of the legislature working, again, to make Medicaid less accessible for low-income Missourians, despite clear signs of support for expansion from voters in the past.
“Sometimes voters are smarter than the people they elected,” said Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis.
Smith, chairman of the House Budget Committee, defended his intentions, arguing the legislation aims to secure Missouri’s financial position in the long-term.
“I’m not here to kill Medicaid today,” he said.
But the idea of Missouri’s Constitution conflicting with federal Medicaid laws was worrying to the committee, and with billions in the state's treasury and significant federal funding, several senators weren’t buying Smith’s fiscal argument. That included fellow Republican Sen. Lincoln Hough.
“The way I read this, you are looking for a creative way to not fund the expanded population that was approved by voters,” the Springfield senator told Smith. “I just cannot understand how this is actually good for the general public.”
Hough also argued that by helping cover low-income Missourians as they receive preventative care, the state can avoid higher bills that come with visits to the ER in the future.
The testimony of Jon Roberts, a rural doctor from southeast Missouri, especially stood out.
For years, Roberts helped run a small clinic out of Mountain View, serving thousands of uninsured patients for free. That clinic is now closed, and the low-income patients it once served rely on Medicaid coverage for care thanks to expansion.
Staff helped patients enroll for the state’s Medicaid program, since some had difficulty navigating the process. Fear of adding additional bureaucratic hoops for patients to jump through was another theme of Tuesday’s hearing.
Representatives from major health care systems across the state, including CoxHealth and Mercy, also made appearances to show opposition to the legislation.
Throughout the condemnation, Smith insisted that the legislature needed the authority to appropriate Medicaid funding, or risk the state losing millions in the future.
“If we don't have continued revenue growth, as you know, we would be forced then to prioritize the expansion over other parts of the state budget,” he said. “My concern is more long-term than short.”