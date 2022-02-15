JEFFERSON CITY — An exemption in Missouri law is drawing criticism for how public school districts across the state investigate allegations of child abuse.
Currently, abuse claims filed within a school district are investigated by the districts themselves.
State legislators have been pushing to make sure that this law is repealed and that the state's Children's Division has the authority to investigate claims of abuse in school districts.
Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove, presented House Bill 2095 to the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee last week.
“This bill would allow the Children's Division to investigate all hotline reports involving school personnel, regardless of the report involving sexual or physical abuse,” said Kelly. “We have a process in this state by which we give our best effort to protect children. I believe this process should be honored by all employees of our public school system.”
In the past two weeks, more than 50 witnesses submitted testimony in favor of Kelly's bill.
Of the witnesses supporting the legislation, mothers of children with disabilities in both Columbia and Rolla public school districts testified that members of the district have physically abused and harassed their children.
Robyn Schelp of Missouri Disability Empowerment said that the fact that schools are able to investigate themselves for abuse should raise alarms with parents and children.
“Abuse happens disproportionately to children with (a) disability. If you have a disability, you have a higher chance for experiencing abuse,” Schelp said. “Right now, when cases are hotlined, Children’s Division would call the school district superintendent and give them the option of whether they want to investigate themselves.”
Schelp also said that because of the state law right now, there is no way to know whether districts are hiding cases or sweeping abuse claims under the carpet.
Organizations supporting the bill included Missouri NEA, a teachers' group; Missouri KidsFirst, an advocacy group; and Missouri Coalition for Children, a nonprofit organization based in Jefferson City.
House Bill 2095 was approved by the committee Tuesday and will be presented to the House of Representatives. A similar bill passed the House last year but died in the Senate.