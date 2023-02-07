Bills hindering LGBTQ+ rights has a community ready for war

Those in attendance at the rally are invited to stand on the steps while various speakers spoke Tuesday at the steps of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Speakers included representatives from PROMO, ACLU Missouri, the Trevor Project, Family Equality, Pro-Choice Missouri and others.
Shawn Kohrs holds up a flag Tuesday at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. “Today was a huge day to show that we are here and we are not going anywhere,” Kohrs said. “It’s important to love your neighbors.”
Melanie Olson-Cox displays a sign that her daughter, 9, made that she held to show her opposition to the proposed “Don’t Say Gay” legislation on Tuesday at the steps of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. “My daughter is 9 and loves rainbows, understands love is love,” Olson-Cox said.
Senator Greg Razer speaks to the group that had gathered outside Tuesday at the steps of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Razer spoke from personal experience of the possible impact the proposed legislation could have as he is Missouri’s only openly gay state senator.
Justice Horn chants alongside members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies that gathered to show opposition to proposed legislation at the steps of the Missouri Capitol on Tuesday in Jefferson City. Horn is part of the City of Kansas City LGBTQ Commission.
A 40-foot rainbow arch blown up for a rally sits in front of the Capitol on Tuesday at the steps of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. PROMO calls the proposed legislation the “most extreme ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill to date in the U.S.”
A pride hat worn by a rally attendee on Tuesday at the steps of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Key takeaways from the bill that is proposed include barring any public or charter school faculty or staff members to speak with students about sexual orientation or gender identity.
Missouri's 102nd General Assembly has been in session all of 34 days, but members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to say they think the focus of this legislature has become clear: creating bills hindering their community.
In those 34 days, 27 restrictive bills have been proposed in both the House and the Senate.
Two main topics were covered in hearings on Tuesday, including a bill, SB 134, prohibiting the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Committees also discussed legislation that would limit the ability of transgender people to change the sex indicated on their own birth certificates.
Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, has sat in committee hearings for nine of those 27 bills, and speaking at a midday rally he described the hearings as “exhausting, maddening, disappointing.”
“Ignorance, bigotry, sheer politics are at play in the Capitol and that’s disappointing,” Razer said. “Because this state, we have honest-to-God issues we should be working on.”
In previous weeks, community members have come to the Capitol to speak at hearings, some lasting over nine hours, against bills limiting transgender youth’s access to high school sports and transitioning.
Tori Schafer, an attorney with the ACLU of Missouri, called the bills “poorly written” and violations of civil liberties.
“Twenty-seven bills that seek to limit our freedoms: freedom of speech and expression,” Executive Director of PROMO Katy Erker-Lynch said of the proposed legislation.
Erker-Lynch and Schafer both agreed that SB 134 in particular would prohibit speech that is protected under the First Amendment. Schafer believes the bills brought up in committees on Tuesday aim to solve problems that “don’t even exist.”
“Bills like the ones we heard today that ban transgender people from accurate government documents also violate the equal protection clause and individual privacy rights,” Schafer said.
Many of those who spoke outside of the Capitol Tuesday afternoon also voiced their disdain toward the bills earlier in the day through witness testimonies at the committee hearings. The drive, for witnesses, to the State Capitol is becoming an almost weekly routine as more bills are put forward.
Erker-Lynch shamed the legislature for creating bills she states deny life-saving physical and mental health care, as well as bills aimed at LGBTQ+ youth.
“If elected officials truly cared about our children, they’d stop wasting their time, our legislative resources, our tax dollars on bills like these and work to make our state more inclusive,” Schafer said.
While the future of the numerous bills are unclear, constituents from across the state are making sure their voices are heard as they pack hearing rooms whenever such bills are discussed.
“Today we outnumbered the supporters of these bills by at least 30 to one if not more in every hearing,” Erker-Lynch said. “We won’t stop showing up.”
Standing on the Capitol steps, reflecting on the marginalized community’s history, the openly gay senator spoke directly to the crowd.
“I don’t know what’s gonna happen this year, we may lose a battle,” Razer said. “But this community has never lost a war.”