Bills hindering LGBTQ+ rights has a community ready to fight

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s 102nd General Assembly has been in session all of 34 days, but members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday to say they think the focus of this legislature has become clear: creating bills hindering their community.

In those 34 days, 27 restrictive bills have been proposed in both the House and the Senate.

Those in attendance at the rally are invited to stand on the steps while various speakers spoke

Those attending an LGBTQ+ rally outside the Missouri Capitol stand on the steps while listening to various speakers, including representatives from PROMO, ACLU Missouri, the Trevor Project, Family Equality, Pro-Choice Missouri and others.
Shawn Kohrs holds up a flag

Shawn Kohrs holds up a flag Tuesday at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. “Today was a huge day to show that we are here and we are not going anywhere,” Kohrs said. “It’s important to love your neighbors.”
Melanie Olson-Cox displays a sign that her daughter, 9, made that she held to show her opposition to the proposed “Don’t Say Gay’ legislation

Melanie Olson-Cox displays a sign that her 9-year-old daughter made to show her opposition to the proposed “Don’t Say Gay” legislation on Tuesday at the steps of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. “My daughter is 9 and loves rainbows, understands love is love,” Olson-Cox said.
Senator Greg Razer speaks to the group that had gathered outside

Sen. Greg Razer, Missouri's only openly gay senator, speaks to those gathered at a rally outside the Capitol on Tuesday. Razer spoke from personal experience of the possible impact many bills working their way through the legislature might have.
Justice Horn chants alongside members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies that gathered to show opposition to proposed legislation

Justice Horn chants alongside members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies that gathered outside the Missouri Capitol on Tuesday to show opposition to proposed legislation. Horn is part of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission.
Tim Newman watches as people wait for the rally to begin

Tim Newman watches as people wait for the rally to begin Tuesday at the steps of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Newman said he is “representing many UMKC students who would love to be here.”
  • State Government Reporter. Reach me at opskpy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

