Bills hindering LGBTQ+ rights has a community ready to fight

Those attending an LGBTQ+ rally outside the Missouri Capitol stand on the steps while listening to various speakers, including representatives from PROMO, ACLU Missouri, the Trevor Project, Family Equality, Pro-Choice Missouri and others.
Shawn Kohrs holds up a flag Tuesday at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. “Today was a huge day to show that we are here and we are not going anywhere,” Kohrs said. “It’s important to love your neighbors.”
Melanie Olson-Cox displays a sign that her 9-year-old daughter made to show her opposition to the proposed “Don’t Say Gay” legislation on Tuesday at the steps of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. “My daughter is 9 and loves rainbows, understands love is love,” Olson-Cox said.
Sen. Greg Razer, Missouri's only openly gay senator, speaks to those gathered at a rally outside the Capitol on Tuesday. Razer spoke from personal experience of the possible impact many bills working their way through the legislature might have.
Justice Horn chants alongside members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies that gathered outside the Missouri Capitol on Tuesday to show opposition to proposed legislation. Horn is part of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission.
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s 102nd General Assembly has been in session all of 34 days, but members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday to say they think the focus of this legislature has become clear: creating bills hindering their community.
In those 34 days, 27 restrictive bills have been proposed in both the House and the Senate.
Two main topics were covered in hearings on Tuesday, including a bill, SB 134, prohibiting the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Committees also discussed legislation that would limit the ability of transgender people to change the sex indicated on their own birth certificates.
Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, has sat in committee hearings for nine of those 27 bills, and speaking at a midday rally he described the hearings as “exhausting, maddening, disappointing.”
“Ignorance, bigotry, sheer politics are at play in the Capitol, and that’s disappointing,” Razer said. “Because this state, we have honest-to-God issues we should be working on.”
In previous weeks, community members have come to the Capitol to speak at hearings, some lasting over nine hours, against bills limiting transgender youth’s access to high school sports and transitioning.
Tori Schafer, an attorney with the ACLU of Missouri, called the bills “poorly written” and violations of civil liberties.
“Twenty-seven bills that seek to limit our freedoms: freedom of speech and expression,” Executive Director of PROMO Katy Erker-Lynch said of the proposed legislation.
Erker-Lynch and Schafer agreed SB 134 in particular would prohibit speech that is protected under the First Amendment. Schafer believes the bills brought up in committees Tuesday aim to solve problems that “don’t even exist.”
“Bills like the ones we heard today that ban transgender people from accurate government documents also violate the equal protection clause and individual privacy rights,” Schafer said.
Many of those who spoke outside the Capitol Tuesday afternoon also voiced their disdain toward the bills earlier in the day through witness testimony at the committee hearings. The drive, for witnesses, to the State Capitol is becoming an almost weekly routine as more bills are put forward.
Erker-Lynch shamed the legislature for creating bills she said deny life-saving physical and mental health care, as well as bills aimed at LGBTQ+ youth.
“If elected officials truly cared about our children, they’d stop wasting their time, our legislative resources, our tax dollars on bills like these and work to make our state more inclusive,” Schafer said.
While the future of the numerous bills is unclear, constituents from across the state are making sure their voices are heard as they pack hearing rooms whenever they are discussed.
“Today we outnumbered the supporters of these bills by at least 30 to one if not more in every hearing,” Erker-Lynch said. “We won’t stop showing up.”
Standing on the Capitol steps, reflecting on the marginalized community’s history, the openly gay senator spoke directly to the crowd.
“I don’t know what’s gonna happen this year. We may lose a battle,” Razer said, “but this community has never lost a war.”