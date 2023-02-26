JEFFERSON CITY — A top priority for Republican legislators this session has been bills that would restrict the rights of transgender youths to access gender-affirming care or participate in sports that match their gender identity.
The ideas are not unique to Missouri.
Bills on gender-affirming care — dubbed the SAFE Act — have been pushed in 15 state legislatures, and most have been based on model legislation provided by the Women’s Declaration International USA. The organization confirmed that it had sent its model bill to Missouri legislators, though the chief of staff for the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, said the bill was written at the Capitol.
The definitions in both the model bill and SB 49 use mostly the exact same language, such as the definition for biological sex:
“The biological indication of male and female, including sex chromosomes, naturally occurring sex hormones, gonads, and nonambiguous internal and external genitalia present at birth, without regard to an individual’s psychological, chosen, or subjective experience of gender,” is the definition used in WDI’s model legislation.
“The biological indication of male or female in the context of reproductive potential or capacity, such as sex chromosomes, naturally occurring sex hormones, gonads, and nonambiguous internal and external genitalia present at birth, without regard to an individual’s psychological, chosen, or subjective experience of gender,” reads SB 49.{/div}{/div}{/div}
This effort is recognized by Cait Smith, advocacy campaign manager at the Trevor Project, which advocates for LGBTQ+ mental youths, as “a nationwide effort by a pretty small group of individuals or groups.”
The Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act prevents children under the age of 18 from accessing treatments such as hormone replacement therapy (HRT) or gender reassignment surgery. It has passed in Arkansas and Arizona and has been introduced in Missouri, Ohio, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.
Other states, including Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, South Carolina and Tennessee, have all introduced similar bills after being sent model legislation by WDI USA. However, they are not called the SAFE Act and have different language.
Montana and Utah have both introduced a version of this bill, but not based on model legislation from WDI USA, and South Dakota signed one into law.
Missouri state Sen. Bill Eigel, R-St. Charles, explained his motivation for this legislation during a press conference Feb. 15.
“We want to protect kids, and these transgender surgeries, these hormone therapies are being pushed by doctors. I think that practice is evil, because I think it’s harming and mutilating a lot of the children in this state, in the state of Missouri,” Eigel said.
Many of the other co-sponsors reiterated the same points, expressing their desire to “protect children” because of their perspective as parents.
The SAFE Act was first introduced in Ohio in 2021 and has since been debated in several states during the last few legislative sessions. The majority of states have failed to pass any version of the bill.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has come out in support of access to gender-affirming care many times as states have pushed to restrict access. The AAP is concerned especially about bills that would potentially punish physicians for providing care.
They also argue that the foundation of these bills is “based on myths and misinformation about transgender children and adolescents and a misunderstanding about medical and surgical aspects of gender-affirmative care.”
According to a 2019 Center for Disease Control and Prevention study, of the 2% of high school students who are transgender, 35% percent have attempted suicide.
The Trevor Project, has released its 2022 LGBTQ Mental Health survey, which shows that transgender and gender non-conforming youth are at a higher risk for anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts than cisgender youth. Cisgender is a term for those whose gender identity corresponds with the sex they were assigned at birth.
Over 90% of transgender and gender non-conforming respondents to the Trevor Project’s survey were worried that they would be denied access to gender-affirming care as a result of recent legislation. A similar percentage of transgender youth reported worsened mental health due to legislation that would target their rights.
Transgender participation in sports
Women’s sports have also become a hot-button issue among conservative politicians, and similar legislation has been introduced across many states to prevent transgender women from competing on sports teams.
Twelve states have introduced similar or identical legislation in the past year concerning women’s sports. Many of these bills have the same language, but it’s unclear whether a single organization has produced model legislation concerning this issue.
Public opinion polling from Pew and Gallup shows that the majority of Americans support this legislation, especially concerning sports teams. They favor policies that would require transgender athletes to compete on teams that match their assigned sex at birth.
The argument in favor of this legislation is that biological men have a natural advantage over biological women, thus transgender women would automatically beat out cisgender women. However, this has not been proven true in the instances when transgender women were allowed to compete on women’s teams.
This is likely because both the NCAA and the Olympics require transgender athletes to complete HRT for a certain amount of time before competing. HRT causes changes in muscle mass and strength, along with a number of other changes.
The Missouri High School Activities Association also requires athletes to complete puberty blockers or HRT for a year before competing.
Even successful athletes, such as transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, do not dominate in the sports they compete in and don’t break records as cisgender women do. According to the UK Independent, her swimming times are “on par with cisgender women’s.”
According to the Trevor Project, this legislation, aiming to restrict the rights of transgender people, is largely based on a fear of the unknown and a lack of education about these issues.