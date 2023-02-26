JEFFERSON CITY — A top priority for Republican legislators this session has been bills that would restrict the rights of transgender youths to access gender-affirming care or participate in sports that match their gender identity.

The ideas are not unique to Missouri.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State government reporter for Spring 2023. Reach me at jamieholcomb@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720. 

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you