Correction

A previous version of this story misidentified a bill sponsor. Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia is one of the sponsors of the bills.

JEFFERSON CITY— Lawmakers on Wednesday weighed legislation that would extend provisions relating to health care services for pregnant and postpartum women in Missouri.

The House Emerging Issues Committee heard from state representatives and witnesses testifying in favor of four identical bills that would extend the 60-day coverage for pregnant and postpartum women up to a year after birth. No one opposed the bills.

