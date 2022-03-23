JEFFERSON CITY — A number of bills are currently being considered by the Missouri legislature that seek to limit employers’ ability to mandate COVID-19 vaccination.
These bills are opposed by a number of business and health care groups, but a bill that came before a Senate committee Wednesday seems to be more palatable than most, said Shannon Cooper, representing the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.
“The language in this bill, if we’re going to have a bill, this is probably the one we’d prefer,” Cooper said while remaining in opposition to it.
House Bill 1686, sponsored by Rep. Bill Hardwick, R-Waynesville, passed the House in February. It would prevent any public entity, such as a school district or state department, from requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. It would also require all employers to allow for religious or medical exemptions to vaccines and other potential mandated medical treatments.
One exception where mandates would be allowed is in cases where a public college or university has federal funds contingent on vaccine requirements, such as when students and staff work at a university-run hospital. However, the bill would explicitly not allow a mandate for all students at a public university.
Kara Corches, vice president of government affairs for the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, had a contentious back and forth with Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, over her opposition to the broad religious exemptions for private businesses included in the bill.
“You’re more totalitarian on vaccine mandates even than the Biden administration,” Onder said, referencing the White House’s inclusion of religious exemptions.
Corches responded with an assertion of the rights held by an independent business.
“Employers have a right to set workplace policy under our free enterprise system,” she said.
“I don’t think in this building there has been a more zealous supporter of the free enterprise system (than me),” Onder said, but he added that someone must also stand up for employee rights. “Your members’ employees are not serfs, they’re not slaves, they’re individuals with a right to body autonomy,” he said.
Ray McCarty, president and CEO of Associated Industries of Missouri, also opposed the bill. He said individual businesses should be able to decide on the issue and that labor market pressures would likely lead most businesses to decide against a mandate.
“If folks don’t want to work for somebody that has a strict vaccine mandate, that employer will find out very quickly that they can’t get anybody to work for them,” McCarty said.
Heidi Sutherland, who was representing the Missouri State Medical Association, opposed the bill and asked for “one very minor change” that would ensure all health care facilities were exempted from the bill. She said the current wording might not include some physician-owned facilities, for example.
Another House-passed bill that came before the committee, House Bill 2358, would prohibit hospitals and doctors from considering vaccination status in the organ transplant process, allow for exemptions based on both religious and “non-theistic” beliefs and prevent vaccination status from playing a role in a parent’s visitation rights.
“The bill does allow the judge to use discretion to deny or limit visitation if the child has a medical condition that would put the child at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” according to the bill summary.
The bill would also put liability on businesses that require vaccines if an employee were to be injured, disabled or were to die as a result of vaccination. These negative reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine are very rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sens. Karla May and Doug Beck, both Democrats from St. Louis, criticized the bill.
“I’m conflicted on this issue,” Beck said. “I’m a guy that backs workers, so whenever we talk about giving workers rights, that gets me excited. ... I’m also looking at an employee’s right to have a safe workplace.”
Later Wednesday, on the Senate floor, legislation that would forbid public institutions from contracting with businesses that require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine was the topic of an hours-long debate that was still going as of 8:30 p.m.
Senate Bill 758 would modify portions of legislation relating to bidding and advertising for state projects. An amendment to the bill was brought forth by Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, who said that companies that require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should not be able to enter into contracts with state entities, including hospital districts, fire districts, boards and commissions.
“If you want to compete for public dollars, as it relates to the subject of this bill, we can at least say you can’t be a company that’s going to be enforcing vaccination mandates,” Eigel said. “You can’t be a company that’s going to be retaliating against employees.”
Eigel and Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, discussed their objections to the COVID vaccine, claiming that the vaccine directly results in cardiac arrest in healthy people and that it has only been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. Both of these claims are false according to the American Heart Association and the FDA, respectively; the Pfizer vaccine is fully approved for those aged 16 and older, and the Moderna vaccine is fully approved for those 18 and older.
Beck and Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, then filibustered the amendment for about an hour. They called the amendment anti-business.
“This is a very, very far-reaching amendment that disallows public entities from choosing the vendor that they’d like to choose if the vendor says, ‘People who work here need to be vaccinated,’” Schupp said.