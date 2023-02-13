JEFFERSON CITY – Changes to the sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products were discussed at a Senate hearing Monday.

These products are currently taxed at 4.225%, the same as some luxury items.

  • State government reporter, spring 2023

    Reach me at kksmnh@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

