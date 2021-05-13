JEFFERSON CITY — The House overwhelmingly gave final approval to a bipartisan policing bill Thursday, sending it to the desk of Gov. Mike Parson.
Senate Bill 53, which passed 140-4, would put in place a number of community-minded reforms, including a ban on chokeholds “unless such use is in defense of the officer or another from serious physical injury or death.” It also included language which law-enforcement has long-sought, including a raise for sheriffs and the removal of a residency requirement for Kansas City police officers.
Another aspect of the bill would require that training for the examination of victims of sexual assault be available online. Current law allows it to be available online but does not require it to be.
The bill would also allow pets to be included in protection orders, creates a felony for police officers who engage in sexual conduct with people in their custody and mandates use of a police officer use-of-force database.
Much of the conversation on the House floor focused on the bill’s nature as a bipartisan compromise.
“This bill is 107 pages long,” said Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, who sponsored the bill in the House. “Every person can find something in this bill they like. Every person can find something in this bill they don’t like. That’s what true compromise looks like.”
Representatives repeatedly thanked Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, and Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, who worked together crafting the bill in the Senate. Luetkemeyer sponsored the bill in the Senate, and Williams was briefly seen in the House gallery after the bill’s passage, giving a thumbs up to some of the representatives below him.
Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake St. Louis, served on the conference committee for the bill, where the House and Senate ironed out any differences. There were 10 members of the committee, and “it got 10 signatures,” Hill said.
“It is truly amazing how much consensus there is around this,” Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, said.
Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, said the bill’s passage made it “a historic day,” and Missouri could be one of the first states to pass legislation in response to the May 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“We’re talking about giving hope and really rebuilding relationships between law enforcement and people who look like me,” Aldridge said.
The bill’s few opponents cited the mandate for local governments to give sheriffs across the state a raise, without offering state funds to pay for it. Rep. Danny Busick, R-Newtown, said this was the “one reason” he could not vote for the bill.
“I agree they need more money,” Busick said. “The problem I have is we’re not funding it.”
Now that it has been approved by the House, the bill heads to the governor’s desk. Parson had pledged to veto a previous version of the bill. However, this version of the bill attempted to alleviate his concerns by removing the portion that Parson took issue with.