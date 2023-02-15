JEFFERSON CITY — About 50 members of the Legislative Black Caucus and supporters spoke on the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday to protest recent actions taken by House Republican leaders.

The gathering was put together after some Black members of the Missouri House were not allowed to speak and debate was ended on a bill they opposed that would see the appointment by the state of a special prosecutor to take over the prosecution of violent crimes in St. Louis.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

