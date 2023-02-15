JEFFERSON CITY — About 50 members of the Legislative Black Caucus and supporters spoke on the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday to protest recent actions taken by House Republican leaders.
The gathering was put together after some Black members of the Missouri House were not allowed to speak and debate was ended on a bill they opposed that would see the appointment by the state of a special prosecutor to take over the prosecution of violent crimes in St. Louis.
Attending the rally were members of the Legislative Black Caucus, progressive Black clergy and the Missouri NAACP. The rally was organized by Rep. Marlene Terry, D-St. Louis, and Rev. Darryl Gray — a progressive clergyman and civil rights activist from St. Louis.
A number of issues were discussed, including education and gun violence, though the primary topic was to appoint a special prosecutor and the House GOP’s behavior in prematurely ending discussion on the bill.
“It is incomprehensible that legislators in this building would silence the very people who have come forward to bring redress promised by the United States Constitution,” said Rod Chapel, president of the Missouri NAACP. “This is not right.”
As Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale, read an article about a similar bill in Mississippi last Thursday, Speaker of the House Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, ruled Windham out of order. House Majority Leader Jon Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit, then made a motion that ended debate and the bill was passed on a 109-35 vote.
“We don’t come here surprised. The reality is that what they did in silencing Black elected officials just the other day, they’ve been trying to do it seemingly forever,” Gray said.
Kimberly Gardner is the circuit attorney for St. Louis. Considered a reformist, Gardner has been criticized by some legislators and others of not prosecuting enough violent crime.
Throughout the rally, organizers and the crowd chanted “Black votes matter,” seeing the effort to go over the head of Gardner as an undemocratic action.
“Initially they just wanted a special prosecutor in St. Louis, but they knew that was just way too blatant,” Gray said. The original text of the bill would only affect St. Louis, but was later changed to apply to all circuit attorneys in Missouri based on a formula of violent crimes compared to the population.
Gray went on to accuse the House GOP of racism, stating that the bill is still targeted at St. Louis. He also used the Republicans’ lack of interest in addressing crime in Springfield as evidence of prejudice. According to FBI crime data for 2021, Springfield has the highest rate of violent crimes in Missouri.
There were also calls for reform to the criminal justice system by speakers at the rally.
“The NAACP, faith leaders throughout the state and other civil rights organizations have come together to call for prosecutorial reform,” Chapel said. “(That does not mean) an expansion of prosecutorial capacity.”
Linden Bowie, president of the Missionary Baptist State Convention of Missouri, expressed misgivings about the money that would be spent on the special prosecutor.
“Do you know how much money they are willing to pour into the special prosecutor? I’m saying give that money to Kim, and then watch that smoke,” Bowie said.
A consistent theme amongst many of the speeches given was that Gardner, and the City of St. Louis, have not been given enough time. Gardner has held office since 2017 while St. Louis has only had local control over police since 2012.
“Give us a little time, and we’ll shine like new money,” Bowie said.