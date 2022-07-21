A bipartisan bill appears poised to revitalize federal funding of state wildlife conservation efforts, including Missouri projects stretching from forest restoration in the Bootheel to giant salamander breeding in the Ozarks.

Branded as a “once in a generation” development and shepherded by two U.S. Senators with direct ties to Missouri, the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would give states about $1.4 billion in additional money for conservation each year, if it advances on Capitol Hill.

A map from the Missouri Department of Conservation's action plan

A map from the Missouri Department of Conservation's action plan shows its target habitat areas for different types of wildlife.
Eastern Hellbenders

Eastern Hellbenders are one of two types of giant salamanders from the Ozarks region that are encompassed by the Conservation Department's plan.
Prairie Chickens

Greater prairie chickens rely on open stretches of permanent grassland.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Washington Correspondent. Work funded by the Stanton Foundation. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you