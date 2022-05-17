Bob Pund relies on caregivers to live. But they aren't paid a living wage.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning, Cameron Reitan arrives at Bob Pund's house around 9 a.m. She makes him coffee in a French press and a large mug of green tea for the day.
After preparing the beverages, Reitan helps Pund do range of motion activities with his arms and legs to strengthen his muscles. She dresses him in his usual outfit, sweatpants and a sweater or sweatshirt. He has to dress warm no matter the season because of the minimal blood flow in his body.
Reitan then helps him out of bed and into his wheelchair. She'll prepare his daily medicine and supplements.
They make breakfast together, sometimes an omelette, sometimes just leftovers. Reitan feeds Pund his breakfast, and then helps him brush his teeth, wash his face and shave. Sometimes, she gives him a haircut.
When this routine is complete, Reitan will occasionally go grocery shopping for Pund or tend to his garden. The two also enjoy going to see movies together.
Reitan's shift is usually complete anywhere between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
As one of Pund's eight personal care attendants, Reitan is paid $11.30 an hour— only 15 cents above Missouri minimum wage.
Pund has been a quadriplegic since he was a passenger in a car accident in 1989. He needs around 11 hours of assistance from personal care attendants like Reitan every day. For the past few months, Pund has had difficulties finding attendants like Reitan, who are necessary for his wellbeing, because of low wages.
"This is the worst I've ever had it for finding people," Pund said. "The pay for my attendants was never real good, but it was a dollar or two above minimum wage at that time 30 years ago."
Pund said wages have not been adjusted to remain competitive.
When he doesn't have the care he needs, he is unable to get out of bed or his wheelchair, eat meals or do his personal care routine.
"I've had to stay up all night in my wheelchair before because I didn't have someone to put me to bed or get me up the next morning," Pund said. "I've stayed more than one day in bed, and that's like chaining someone to the bed, except worse. Because even if you're chained to the bed, if you have water next to you, you can get some water."
Consumer Directed Services
The funding for Pund's personal care attendants comes through Services for Independent Living, a nonprofit organization offering programs that allow people with disabilities and seniors to live independently.
Pund uses its Consumer Directed Services (CDS) personal care program, paid for by Medicaid, which allows him to be the employer of his attendants. Pund is responsible for recruiting and hiring his own attendants, directing their care, training them and scheduling their shifts.
The attendants do not receive professional training and are trained either by other attendants or Pund himself. "It's a huge burden," Pund said. "You don't get paid for it. You do it so you can get out of bed or so you can have something to eat."
Services for Independent Living's funding from Missouri Medicaid does not offer the flexibility to have increased pay for holidays or overtime pay. Pund said he's had difficulty finding personal care attendants willing to work on holidays without extra pay or benefits.
"You just learn to hate the holidays, just despise holidays, because it's so hard to find anyone during those times," Pund said. "It's always a challenge to find people during the holidays, but it's very hard nowadays ... the pay is the lowest it's been in my whole life."
Services for Independent Living offers two different programs for individuals seeking in-home, nonmedical care funded by Medicaid — the In-Home Services program and the Consumer Directed Services program Pund utilizes.
The CDS program was authorized in the late 1990s with the purpose of offering payment for individuals who were caring for their loved ones in the home. Patrick Lee, executive director of Services for Independent Living, said the program was designed to help family members who were struggling between the choices of working outside the home or not providing needed care to loved ones.
Lee said the program is meant to empower individuals eligible for Medicaid beneficiaries to choose who cares for them and how they're cared for. The program was not intended to compensate spouses of Medicaid beneficiaries, but children of beneficiaries who are over 18 can be compensated.
The In-Home Services program differs from the one Pund utilizes because Services for Independent Living sends their own employees and registered nurses as personal care attendants. The beneficiaries also must receive an assessment from a provider or a state caseworker, verifying that for them to stay in their homes, they need a certain level of assistance with daily tasks.
Both programs are under the Department of Health and Human Services, which sets the hourly rates for how they will fund the programs based on how they're being utilized. The In-Home Services program has historically received better funding than the Consumer Directed Services program.
Lee said the Consumer Directed Services program is utilized by nearly 40,000 people in Missouri.
"There's been a disparity that's existed since the genesis of the program," Lee said. "Every year for the last 10 or 12 years, we got to the Capitol and we appeal and ask why is there such a difference between the two programs, because the reality of it is that if we're able to pay an in-home attendant $13 an hour, why can't we pay a CDS attendant that rate?"
Lee believes the disparity might be caused by certain legislators and agency employees who may not understand or appreciate how the program works.
Services for Independent Living knows of at least a dozen users of the Consumer Directed Services program who don't have attendants consistently.
Low pay for attendants
Pund currently has eight personal care attendants. Some are juggling multiple jobs to make a living and continue helping Pund with his daily tasks.
Olivia Foley started working for Pund in November of 2020. She also works as a delivery driver for Imo's Pizza, where she makes a higher hourly rate than she does with Pund. Foley said she can make up to $25 an hour including tips as a delivery driver compared to the $11.30 an hour she makes performing necessary care for Pund.
Pund knows the reason many of his attendants leave so soon after starting the job is that food service positions, which are generally considered lower-skilled jobs, pay higher than caring for him.
"They might start off here and see if they can pay the bills with it, and then they discover, 'Well, I can't, but the pizza place pays $5 more an hour with all the tips and everything, so I'm gonna go with them, but I'll help Bob out,'" Pund said. "That's basically how it is."
Foley said her shifts with Pund tend to be on the shorter side, and that even if the position was paid a bit higher, she would struggle to make the money she needs from that job alone. She has considered working for other patients under Services for Independent Living but has walked back on the thought because of the low hourly wage.
While she enjoys making a difference in someone's life by keeping her job with Pund, for Foley, it comes with the extra emotional toll of ensuring another person is cared for properly.
"It takes it out of you having to be able to make dinner for someone else and then go home and cook your own dinner because you're like, 'But I already did this today,’'' Foley said. "Just doing their everyday tasks takes a lot out of you."
Lizzy Enrooth, another personal care attendant for Pund, is a graduate student who is financially independent from her parents. After working many hours for Pund last year and receiving her W-2 form, she realized she would need to work another job in order to afford rent, groceries and other necessities.
“The pay does not translate to the work and the time you’re putting in,” Enrooth said.
She now works a hospital job and a graduate assistantship while still caring for Pund around five to 10 hours per week to support herself.
While some can make the personal care assistant position work, others have had less luck.
John Heller started working part time for Pund in December. He will soon be leaving the position for a full-time job as a social worker and will pick up shifts only when other attendants are unavailable.
He found out about the job from a Facebook post Pund created describing his dire need for attendants. Heller had a mutual friend with Pund and has become friends with him over time. He figured Pund would feel more comfortable hiring him since they had known each other for almost 20 years.
Years ago, Heller was a personal care attendant for a previous girlfriend who had spinal muscular atrophy.
"Before I met (my) girlfriend in the past, I didn't really have an idea of what someone's day might consist of if you've got disabilities," Heller said. "A lot of people are not aware."
Heller values working for Pund and being a caretaker, but he could no longer support himself. The lack of insurance and benefits was becoming unsustainable for him.
While the hourly wage affects Heller, he is more frustrated by how it impacts Pund and his ability to live independently. He believes the personal care attendant position should be a full-time job with benefits so that Pund can better retain employees and receive the care he needs.
Heller, along with the other three attendants interviewed by the Missourian, agreed that if they were to receive a living wage of $15 an hour, it would place less financial stress on the attendants and less constraints on finding attendants for Pund.
"I don't feel good about reducing my time with him. I feel bad about it honestly, but the low pay is clearly a factor in that,” Heller said. “I feel guilty, honestly.”
Fight for a living wage
Last year, the Committee on Appropriations in the Missouri senate proposed a higher rate for the Consumer Directed Services program. It was vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson.
This year, Lee said the legislature is proposing a 22% rate increase for the program, which is likely to be approved by the governor. While he is grateful for the potential increase, Lee knows it's still not enough to support the attendants and keep the program intact.
"That increase won't even allow most providers to get people to the minimum wage rate that the governor is proposing, which is $15, what he wants to do for state employees," Lee said. "If that's what you believe, why is it that you won't support a higher increase so we can get the CDS attendants to that level?"
Lee said if the program does not receive more funding and the hourly wages for attendants remain low, the program might begin to collapse under its own weight within the next five years. Enrooth wishes legislators would have conversations with home health workers to better understand their needs and the needs of people with disabilities.
"People with disabilities are forgotten a lot, and they're just not really considered when they're making policy decisions," Enrooth said. "It's so easy to just look at the numbers and say, 'We can save money if we do this and don't fund this program,' but you're not thinking about all of the people that are going to be affected by it."
Reitan said she feels like the government is taking advantage of her desire to help people like Pund who need daily assistance to survive to avoid paying her and the other employees a living wage.
"The government relies on people's empathy to keep the job, and I definitely find that within myself," Reitan said. "They prey on people who are very empathetic and want the job for the people and not specifically for the job itself ... I do it for $11.30 an hour because I love him and he's awesome and great, but the Missouri government is preying on people like us."
Foley also acknowledges that a living wage for her and the other attendants would decrease the turnover rate for the job and improve Pund's quality of life. With constant turnover, Foley expressed concern over Pund's comfort and the quality of care he receives.
"I can tell he's kind of depressed with the ad nauseam of constantly cycling through people because of the turnover rate. I can just tell that it bothers him, and it's been something that does affect his quality of life," Foley said. "I want him to feel like he has dignity and not just to have all of these people going through him and then only helping him for a certain amount of time and then leaving."
Heller hopes more people become inspired to work a shift or two a week for individuals with disabilities who are in dire need of care. Ultimately, though, he knows the responsibility falls on state officials to acknowledge the problem and find a solution.
"I would like to think if enough people truly cared," Heller said, "they could find a way."