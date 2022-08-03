A Boone County man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges tied to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol after Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia is accused of carrying a loaded, unlicensed gun onto Capitol grounds, joining a mob that disrupted a joint session of Congress convened to count electoral votes related to the election.

