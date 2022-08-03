A Boone County man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges tied to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol after Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia is accused of carrying a loaded, unlicensed gun onto Capitol grounds, joining a mob that disrupted a joint session of Congress convened to count electoral votes related to the election.
Bargar has been charged with felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas City.
He is also charged with related misdemeanor offenses.
According to court documents, Bargar illegally brought a 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol across state lines and into the District of Columbia.
He took the gun to a rally near the Ellipse and then onto restricted federal property. When the gun was recovered by law enforcement officers, it held at least 16 cartridges, according to court documents.
Bargar was arrested in Osage Beach and was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.
In the 18 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 850 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.