Both parties see things to like in 2023 legislative session

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri General Assembly gaveled to a close Friday, concluding a session marked by the passage of the largest state budget to date, restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender youth and an extension of postpartum Medicaid.
But many of the Republican supermajority's top priorities — changes to the initiative process, open public school enrollment and banning additional foreign ownership of farmland — died upon final adjournment.
The last week of the session was marked by Senate filibusters from members of the former conservative caucus, including Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, and Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove. Eigel is running to succeed Gov. Mike Parson in 2024.
So while the House worked on bills Friday that had no chance of passage because of time constraints, senators droned on about their favorite topics.
"We passed a great conservative agenda for the state of Missouri," said House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, at a 3:30 p.m. press conference during a House recess just hours before adjournment. "We've outlined our priorities week in and week out, and they're all over at the Senate."
Both political parties are walking away with policy wins. Early childhood programs and infrastructure spending, specifically I-70 expansion, were two policy goals that received bipartisan praise after Parson’s State of the State address, and were among progressive steps that Democrats hailed when the budget passed.
“House Democrats are very proud of what we've accomplished this year, but also we're very concerned about the direction the majority continues to insist on taking the state against the will of its people,” said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield.
Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, called it “another really, really good year. Obviously, years end in sometimes odd and abrupt and kind of ineffective ways, but it certainly doesn’t discount a lot of the great things that have happened over the course of the last four or five months.”
Republican leaders in both chambers set out ambitious goals on social issues such a school parents bill of rights and banning teaching of race theory which did not pass. Efforts by conservatives to parlay a substantial state budget surplus into tax cuts fell short in most cases.
Despite being in the minority, Sen. John Rizzo, D-Kansas City, said, “In my opinion, this caucus has done an absolutely amazing job for ten people.”
Transgender rights
Legislators passed two major bills in the final week restricting the rights of transgender adolescents to access gender-affirming care and participate in school sports.
After a lengthy standoff between the two chambers over compromises in the Senate bills, the House conceded Wednesday and passed SB 39, which prohibits transgender students from participating in school sports as the gender they identify as, and SB 49, which prevents transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming care.
The House's passage of the bills came after Gov. Mike Parson said he would call a special session focusing on the issue if some version of the legislation did not pass.
Both bills are set to expire after four years, in 2027, the product of a compromise with Senate Democrats. SB 49 allows transgender youth already prescribed medication to continue it, which the House version of the legislation would not have allowed.
Moves to restrict transgender people's access to health care during the session also came from outside the legislature, with Attorney General Andrew Bailey's emergency order attempting to impose stringent requirements on the prescription of gender-affirming care. A judge delayed the order pending a court hearing on its merits.
Historic I-70 rebuild
Lawmakers authorized $2.8 billion to fund a historic rebuild of Interstate 70 across Missouri despite continued simmering distrust between legislators and state transportation officials.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, has said the amount will fund construction from Kansas City to Wentzville, which is projected to take six or seven years.
In his January State of the State address, Parson asked the legislature to appropriate nearly $1 billion for I-70 construction in the key areas of Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis. Parson called it a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." Lawmakers ultimately authorized more than twice that amount to rebuild the entire stretch of highway.
Half of the $2.8 billion will come from a one-time appropriation, and the other half will come from bonds.
Sports wagering
Sports wagering passed out of the House again this year and was once again killed on the Senate floor by Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg.
Hoskins refuses to support a sports gambling bill without regulation of video lottery terminals. When Hoskins attempted to add VLTs via an amendment, the Senate voted against him yet he vowed to filibuster
Executives from many major sports teams in Missouri had meetings with Hoskins, but they were unable to change his stance. The best hope for sports gambling may be after Hoskins is termed out in 2024.
Foreign ownership of land
Under current law, a maximum of 1% of Missouri agricultural land can be owned by foreign entities. Several bills sought to either lower that cap, ban entities from certain countries such as China and Russia from owning Missouri land, or ban foreign land ownership altogether.
The bill which made the most progress through the legislature was HB 903, a combination of four related House bills, which would have lowered the cap to 0.5% of agricultural land and required additional prior notification for land sales by foreign entities. Versions of the bill passed both chambers, but ultimately floundered.
DEI requirements
The budget received attention as the House included anti-diversity, equity and inclusion language in the bill. The goal was to cut funding to businesses within the state that practiced DEI or had DEI as an established company goal. The language did not make it into the Senate budget and was removed during the conference committee before the budget was passed.
Hough said he believed the language put millions of federal funding dollars in jeopardy.
Library funding and early childhood programs
The budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, totaling over $50 billion, included new funding for child welfare programs and Republican and Democratic leaders in both chambers expressed satisfaction with the final budget.
The House of Representatives voted in March to cut all state funding for public libraries, drawing wide attention and criticism. However, the funding was restored in the Senate version, a decision preserved in the final budget.
Postpartum care
Legislation to extend postpartum health care for mothers from 60 days to one year was sent to Parson. The effort gained renewed attention this year as a means of helping low-income women who are met with unexpected pregnancies after abortion access in Missouri became extremely limited last summer.
Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, proposed SB 45, which was amended on the Senate floor with language that would prevent women who have received abortions from qualifying for coverage. The amendment was removed by a House committee and in conference after discussion of potential consequences. That move prompted some of Moon's filibustering.
Education
Legislators missed their chance this session to create open enrollment, permanently raise teachers' salaries and boost the funding stream to public schools.
House Bill 2, the education appropriation bill, raised the minimum teacher salary to $38,000 for fiscal year 2024.
Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, lamented the lack of action on education on the House floor because education is "extremely important for the future of this state."
Republicans aimed yet again to allow public school students to transfer from their home school district to other public school districts. Advocates put their fortunes behind House Bill 253, sponsored by Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia.
Pollitt said his approach was moderate because it was voluntary and capped how many students could transfer out each year. But it barely cleared the House in March by a 85-69 vote, drawing ire both from Democrats who argued open enrollment would exacerbate existing inequalities in education and Republicans from rural areas concerned that open enrollment would force small schools to consolidate.
Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, spearheaded the Senate open enrollment push and said he would try again next year.
House Bill 497, an omnibus containing a constellation of education priorities, also died Friday afternoon. HB 497 was a teacher retention bill that would have permanently raised the minimum teacher pay from $25,000 to $38,000, allowed the funding formula to grow after 10 years of stagnation and created a scholarship to attract new teachers to "hard to staff" positions.
HB 497 decisively cleared the House 145-5. Bill sponsor Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, said he was "pretty mad" the legislature couldn't compromise on combining HBs 253 and 497. He said nothing materialized because Democrats and education lobbyists wanted to add more priorities and conservatives balked at the rising price tag.
"You have one chance on the Senate side to give your input, and your input is like lukewarm spit," Lewis said.
Republican lawmakers also unsuccessfully moved to enshrine a "Parents' Bill of Rights" in state law with Senate Bill 4, following states like Florida and Arizona to give parents oversight of their children's education. The bill would have required school districts to approve curricula two months prior to implementation, allow parents to review school curricula and forbid discussion of "critical race theory" concepts.
Elections
With the passage of HB 1878 last year, bills relating to voting qualifications and elections were not a priority. The main exception was Republican leaders voicing support for changes to the ballot initiative process.
Republican lawmakers wanted to require a 60% threshold for initiative petitions to pass, then lowered the goal to 57% and still couldn't get the change passed. It would have gone to voters in 2024.
Republican lawmakers cited the length of the Missouri Constitution from past amendments as reasoning for reeling in efforts to amend it.
“I think the Constitution has to be a living document; but right now, it’s ever expanding. We have the largest constitution in the country,” Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, said. He added that his constituents told him they feel taken advantage of.
Efforts to reinstate a presidential primary, which HB 1878 scrapped last year, ran into difficulty in both chambers and eventually failed, leaving the state with caucuses to select presidential candidates in 2024.
Tax Relief
With a massive budget surplus, lawmakers saw an opportunity to pass a variety of tax credits, reductions and exemptions.
They proposed income and corporate income tax cuts, sales tax exemptions for diapers and ammunition and more, many with costly price tags.
Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, for example, proposed a $1 billion income and corporate tax cut with revenue triggers. While this bill passed out of the House, it made it no further.
Senate leaders fell in line with Hough, their Appropriations chair, that tax cuts should be held to a minimum until the full impact on the state budget could be seen of the income tax cut passed last fall.
Lawmakers approved a tax relief bill for seniors. SB 190, sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, freezes property tax rates for Missourians ages 65 and older and eliminates taxes on all social security benefits.
The bill had bipartisan support when it finally passed the House on May 8, but Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Manchester, said she was concerned about its $319 million annual cost.
"It helps some of our seniors who need that help, and it helps all of the rest of them who don't need this at all," Lavender said.
Crime and Public Safety
The legislature gave final approval Thursday to two public safety bills that contained 250 pages of new provisions, including adding new felonies.
However, no action was taken on several bills filed by members of both parties, including a bill for firearm tax credits, an anti-red flag gun law and legislation that would make it illegal for minors to carry a firearm.
Much of the legislative session focused on St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Kim Gardner, who faced backlash for staff turnover rates and failure to prosecute many criminals because of “insufficient evidence.” Gardner faced added scrutiny for her handling of a car crash that left a teen severely injured after the session had begun. Gardner eventually agreed to step down next month, taking the steam out of efforts to appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis.
The legislature took no steps to restrict gun ownership despite high-profile shootings, a fact lamented on Friday by Rep. Yolanda Young, D-Kansas City, who had lost a son to gun violence.
“Absolutely no one in this room can give these mothers what they desire most on this upcoming Mother’s Day, and that is to turn back the hands of time to take away the gun that took away their child’s life,” Young said.
Workforce Development
State legislators passed HB 417, which creates a short-term upskill credentials program that reimburses employers who help their workers expand their skills.
The goal of the bill, sponsored by Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, is to help businesses amid a skilled workforce shortage.
Employers can have the skilled workers they need, while employees can continue their education and earn higher wages, Henderson said in an interview.
The legislation is primarily modeled after Ohio's TechCred, which has seen success since its creation in 2019.
Mental Health
The passage of the Missouri First Responder Mental Health Initiative Act made several strides for the mental well-being of first responders and Missourians.
The legislation requires that all information communicated in a peer support counseling program for first responders must remain confidential and establishes post-traumatic stress disorder as a compensable occupational disease under worker’s compensation when diagnosed in first responders.
Additionally, all first responders may now administer any drug or device approved by the FDA, like naloxone, to a person suffering from an apparent narcotic or opiate-related overdose.
During Mental Health Advocacy Day in February, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) urged Missouri lawmakers to pass legislation in support of mental health awareness and suicide reduction. According to data from the CDC, Missouri ranked 19th in suicide mortality death rate across all 50 states in 2021.
“With a lot of our rural areas, they do have more access to firearms so it’s (suicide) more easily accessible for them. It’s something that a lot of people just don’t want to talk about; they don’t want to think that there’s a problem with it,” said Lauren Ross, AFSP advocacy chair.
Nearly three in every five suicides in Missouri are by firearm, and suicides make up 55% of all firearm deaths in Missouri.
Contributing: Samantha Dietel, Jamie Holcomb, Brooke Muckerman, Emma Murphy, Ava Neels and Sarah Petrowich