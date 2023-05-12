Sen. Tracy McCreery reaches for a stack of papers on her desk

Sen. Tracy McCreery reaches for a stack of papers in the Senate on Friday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Sen. McCreery was previously a Missouri representative in 2012 and from 2015-2022.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri General Assembly gaveled to a close Friday, concluding a session marked by the passage of the largest state budget to date, restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender youth and an extension of postpartum Medicaid.

But many of the Republican supermajority's top priorities — changes to the initiative process, open public school enrollment and banning additional foreign ownership of farmland — died upon final adjournment.

