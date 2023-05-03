Legislative negotiators for the House and Senate began working through annual appropriations bills Wednesday evening after apparently resolving an impasse that had delayed action for more than a day.

The negotiations had been at an impasse as Friday’s constitutional deadline for action approached, with Missouri House leadership demanding the Senate pass a massive tax cut in exchange for agreeing to fund improvements on Interstate 70.

This story is reprinted with permission from the Missouri Independent, a nonprofit news organization covering state government and politics.