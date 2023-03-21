JEFFERSON CITY — Discussion of the 2024 budget had Democrats of the House Budget Committee vehemently objecting Tuesday afternoon during a discussion that stretched for over three hours.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, took to Twitter mid-meeting to share his frustrations over funding, and the lack thereof, highlighted in House Bill 2 for education purposes.
“Budget chair’s substitute completely zeroes out the Governor’s proposed increase to the childcare subsidy and public pre-K for low-income kids,” Merideth wrote. “We will certainly be pushing back for full funding of universal pre-K and to increase the childcare subsidy to an appropriate level.”
The modifications were vehemently defended by Committee Chair Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, as he attempted to shut down any in-depth discussion with Merideth.
“I am not taking a new decision item on the governor’s recommendation. It’s not cutting anything from them now; It’s just not adding $400,000 to their annual appropriation,” Smith said.
Smith added that the state already has “a lot of money being directed in this area from federal money.”
“While we are considering whether or not we want to expand pre-K, what that looks like, what corresponding cost of childcare might be, and how we address that through an increase in childcare subsidy, there are a lot of questions we need to answer before we appropriate almost $80 million,” he said.
HB 3, providing funding for higher education and workforce development, was also met with intense pushback, with Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale, stating that he was “pretty much livid” during the discussion.
In response to Smith’s summary of the HB 3, both Windham and Merideth expressed disdain for several sections of the bill that would provide additional funding for well-performing schools to counteract inflation.
The final model defining what makes a university “well-performing” has yet to be seen, and Merideth said he believes that “committing to our dollars being spent according to the model is extremely risky.”
“If a school is having trouble with outcomes and our response is to not give them the money to keep up with inflation, I’m not sure how we expect them to then do better the following year as opposed to then leading them to do worse,” Merideth said.
Likewise, Windham said he believes the bill is off the mark.
“It has the completely, in my opinion, wrong-headed process about it,” Windham said. “Not only because it takes away inflation money and says, ‘well you want money to account for inflation? Well then go perform for me. It also doesn’t account for any of the systemic problems.”
While Merideth spoke to the committee stating that he understood wanting to put funding toward the performance-based model, he argued in support of Windham’s statement that the funding should be on top of, not instead of, accounting for inflation.
“Inflation is real. Our universities are all struggling from it just like everybody else is,” Merideth said. “Their budget needs to keep up. Giving them a cut in essence by letting them bear the cost of inflation without an increase might just make the ones that are struggling do worse.”
Appropriations for other agencies were also discussed within the committee and were met with little debate.
The committee will be holding a mark-up of the 2024 budget Thursday.