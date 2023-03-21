JEFFERSON CITY — Discussion of the 2024 budget had Democrats of the House Budget Committee vehemently objecting Tuesday afternoon during a discussion that stretched for over three hours.

Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, took to Twitter mid-meeting to share his frustrations over funding, and the lack thereof, highlighted in House Bill 2 for education purposes.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State Government Reporter. Reach me at opskpy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you