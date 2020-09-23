Buried prison cells unearthed at state prison are reminders of brutality

JEFFERSON CITY — In 1985, while installing a fence for prisoners on death row at the Missouri State Penitentiary, the contractors dug into the dirt and made an extraordinary discovery.
As they continued to excavate, they uncovered a forgotten slice of penitentiary history — a row of prison cells dating back to the 1840s.
Now, 35 years later, the buried cells have been restored and were added this month as a stop on the popular tours of the penitentiary that mark a long and bloody history from its opening in 1836 to its closure in 2004.
“Those cells could tell 1,000 stories,” said former Missouri State Penitentiary deputy warden and tour guide Mark Schreiber.
In all probability, the nine unearthed cells were built during the 1840s in the basement of an old prison building that was torn down more than 100 years ago. They are likely to be the oldest structures inside the prison, Schreiber said.
The size and layout of the newly excavated cells are emblematic of abusive penal practices called the Auburn System that were in place at the time.
Each cell was only 5 feet wide, the floor covered in cracked earth. The prisoners had no beds or cots of any sort, instead sleeping on the ground or a small pile of straw.
Anyone taller than 6 feet couldn’t stand without stooping, and the cell’s lack of windows or barred doors made it pitch black at all times. Each room had a bucket for human waste and a bucket for water — nothing more. Meals consisted of bread and water, once a day.
“That prison has a sociological history, and it’s a sociological history of a very negative aspect of corrections,” Schreiber said.
Named after the prison in Auburn, New York, the penal system was based on a belief that criminal habits were learned from and reinforced by other criminals.
“The goal of the Auburn System was to make your life as miserable as possible,” said penitentiary tour guide and former corrections officer Gary Jobe. “That way you’d never want to come back.”
Prisoners were not allowed to speak unless spoken to, and they were kept in the tiny cells to keep them cramped and unable to move. They worked manual labor during the day and were in solitary confinement at all other times.
Under the Auburn System, the low cell doors forced prisoners to crouch, keeping them less powerful than the guards towering over them, Jobe said.
“Prisoners had to keep their eyes down and their heads low,” he said.
If they didn’t, speaking out of turn or confronting the guards in any way, they were likely to be beaten with batons.
Schreiber believes the cells were abandoned and buried when an old prison building was torn down sometime before 1900. These cells were below a larger block of cells.
Since demolition at the time was done mostly by hand, the cells were covered with dirt, which then became part of the lawn around the prison.
Even after a renovation last year, it’s clear that time and decay have ravaged the cells. Their once whitewashed walls are now speckled with green moss, and their heavy wooden doors have rotted away, leaving only twisted bars of metal attached to hinges.
The Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau and Missouri Office of Administration’s Division of Facilities Management, Design and Construction decided to renovate the cells in 2019 with the idea of adding them to the prison tours.
After the penitentiary closed in 2004, tours of the compound became a destination for history buffs and supernatural thrill-seekers alike.
Today, multiple tours are offered and led by ex-corrections officers and prison historians. Two- or three-hour day tours cover the history of the buildings and developments in the history of the prison system..
At night, the prison gives five- and eight-hour “Paranormal Investigation” tours that take would-be ghostbusters deep inside to search for lost souls and poltergeists that allegedly still haunt the cell blocks.
The Missouri State Penitentiary is the oldest west of the Mississippi River, and it was once dubbed “the bloodiest 47 acres” on this side of the river.
An infamous prison riot erupted there in 1954 that killed four inmates and caused $5 million in damage. The prison also housed a number of well-known residents, including world heavyweight champion Sonny Liston (he learned to box in the yard, taught by guards who had fought in their youth).
James Earl Ray, the assassin of Martin Luther King Jr., was imprisoned there until 1967 when he escaped. Ray was at large in a shipment of bread before the assassination took place.
The long history of the prison has continued since its closure. The facility was severely damaged during last year’s tornado, which ripped the roof off an entire building of cells causing $9 million in damage.
The history of the penitentiary reflects on human history as a whole, Schreiber said.
Changes in disease research, sociology, psychology and basic human rights became more prominent after the prison was built. These changes were reflected in the way prisoners were treated and reformed, changing from the violent Auburn system to something a little more humane, although for years, the prison still used harsh methods such as cyanide gas as a method of capital punishment.
Schreiber believes it is a history worth sharing.
“I found that in general, the prison system was not talking at all about its history, and not passing that on,” he said. “So people need a sense of where we have been and where we are going.”