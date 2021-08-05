JEFFERSON CITY — After a letter by six GOP state senators slamming employer vaccine mandates, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Thursday it opposes new regulations on the private sector.
Blasting the possibility of “reckless new restrictions on the state’s business community,” Dan Mehan, president of the Missouri chamber, said employers have “long had the ability” to require shots and that the chamber “believes all employers should continue to have this right when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
On Wednesday, a group of six Republican senators urged Gov. Mike Parson, also a Republican, to call an extraordinary legislative session so that lawmakers may “take any and all appropriate steps to protect Missouri workers from vaccine mandates.”
The letter was signed by St. Charles County Sens. Bill Eigel and Bob Onder, as well as Sens. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville; Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg; Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove; and Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston.
Parson this year signed legislation barring government entities from requiring proof of vaccination in order for someone to access transportation systems or other public accommodations.
Passage of the legislation followed talk of “vaccine passports” that was criticized by many Republicans.
Parson said in April he wouldn’t require the so-called passports but said he was comfortable with private companies adopting them.
“If the private sector wants to do that, I’m fine with that,” Parson said at the time. “As far as the state goes, we won’t mandate vaccine passports.”
More recently, Parson told St. Louis Public Radio that while he won’t issue vaccine mandates, he was OK with businesses doing so.
He told the station if a “business decides they want to do that, we’re going to allow them to do that in the state unless something changes to show us differently.”
Beyond employee mandates, a growing number of bars and clubs around the country are requiring customers to prove they have been vaccinated. Just John and Rehab nightclubs in the Grove recently joined that list.
With the rise in such requirements, a new black market has emerged for fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, according to Stateline.org, which noted it was a violation of federal law to fraudulently use a federal agency’s seal. Multiple states were also considering laws to crack down on fake cards.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.