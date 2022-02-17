JEFFERSON CITY — Tuesday marks the first day candidates for state office can file to run in Missouri’s Aug. 2 primary election.
For some candidates, however, it remains unclear exactly what areas of the state they’ll be seeking to represent.
The Missouri Senate, fractured by Republican infighting, has failed to agree on the boundaries for the state’s congressional districts as part of the once-per-decade redistricting process that adjusts political maps based on changes in population.
And, a commission established to draw the boundaries for the state’s 34 Senate districts couldn’t complete its job, sending the task to a panel of judges.
The judicial panel was set to meet Thursday to take testimony about the Senate boundaries, but they scrapped the session because of winter weather. Their meeting has not been rescheduled.
That means candidates running for the state’s eight congressional seats and half of the state Senate seats won’t know the exact boundaries of their prospective districts when filing opens at 8 a.m.
Despite the unknowns, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who oversees elections, is moving ahead.
“The secretary of state’s office will proceed with candidate filing as determined by state statute,” said Ashcroft spokesman JoDonn Chaney.
Under state law, candidate filing opens 16 weeks and closes 11 weeks prior to the election. The final date for filing is March 29.
Chaney said the lack of district maps has not triggered a flood of inquiries.
“We are not receiving many calls to that end. As we do not determine candidate eligibility, candidates are told if they possess the required documentation they can register on Tuesday,” Chaney said.
It is not the first time candidates have faced a similar scenario.
In 2012, the Senate lines weren’t drawn before filing began, resulting in a suggestion by then-Secretary of State Robin Carnahan for candidates to wait until the boundaries were set.
Many candidates like to file on the first day to have a shot at being first on the ballot. Placement on the ballot is decided by a lottery system, with first-day candidates drawing numbers. After that, ballot order is determined by time of filing.
The confusion is a result of a redistricting process that has dragged on for months longer than intended.
In the Senate, hard-line Republicans are seeking a map that gives Republican seven safe districts, leaving one safe Democratic district in St. Louis.
That differs from what the House approved in January, which preserves the current 6-2 map, but alters district lines in suburban St. Louis, potentially affecting the 2nd Congressional District now held by U.S. Rep Ann Wagner.
After a weeklong filibuster by members of the so-called “Conservative Caucus,” Republican leaders in the Senate put the debate on hold. On Wednesday, with the threat of snow and ice accumulating across the state, they canceled their session until Tuesday.
For 1st District U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, a St. Louis Democrat, the lack of clarity about the district boundaries is not stopping her from filing to run for a second term.
Her spokesman, Jack Besser, said Wednesday that she’s planning to file for the 1st district seat regardless. Exactly which day she files has not been determined, he said.