Candidates for state and county positions fielded questions about diversity, gun violence, abortion and more at a Columbia NAACP forum at Second Baptist Church on Tuesday night.
Attendees asked questions to the candidates for the five state representative districts, Boone County Presiding Commissioner and local county races like treasurer, auditor, recorder of deeds and county clerk. Jeff Harris, judge for the 13th Circuit Court, is running unopposed and attended.
Republicans John Martin and James Musgraves, candidates for Districts 47 and 50, were not present. County treasurer candidate Dustin Stanton, a Republican, also did not attend.
Contested state representative candidates
The three contested Democratic candidates all said they were in favor of abortion, while Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, said she is pro-life and believes it should be a state’s right to choose whether abortion is legal.
Adrian Plank, the Democrat running for the 47th District, said he is on the same side as the 70% of Americans who believe the state legislature should stay out of his family’s medical decisions.
“I just don’t think the state legislature should tell me or my wife or my daughter what their medical needs or their decisions should be financially,” Plank said. “Whenever they talk about big government, this is big government at the state level.”
Doug Mann, the Democratic candidate for the 50th District, said that although Missouri already outlawed abortions, legislators must fight to protect contraceptives, same-sex marriage and transgender youth from Republican attacks.
The issue of gun control was discussed the day after a fatal shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis that left two dead.
On gun control, Reisch said that even if the state legislature bans assault weapons or institutes other forms of gun control, criminals will circumvent the laws and obtain guns anyway.
“What I would encourage people to do is to go get training, get your concealed carry permit and get a gun for self protection because we know how much gun violence is in this community,” Reisch said.
The Democratic candidates all advocated some form of gun control.
Mann, who said he grew up in a hunting family, said he understands the importance of guns to people but also understands their potential to kill. He said people do not need assault rifles and would support legislation to ban teenagers from buying them.
Dave Raithel, the Democratic candidate for the 44th District, said he is a gun owner but supports background checks and red flag laws.
Each Democratic candidate said they opposed directing tax dollars toward charter schools.
Raithel said that the reason many support charter schools is because the public schools in their area are failing. He said this shows that Missouri does not tax itself appropriately and should direct tax dollars toward fixing issues in public schools, instead of relying on charter schools.
Plank said the state should not divert funding toward charter schools because they are for-profit and not bound by the same regulations as public schools.
“They don’t have to take people of color,” Plank said. “They don’t have to take people with disabilities. They can skirt separation of church and state. This is a way for them to indoctrinate children instead of actually teaching them what they need to be teaching.”
Reisch did not say outright whether she supported funding charter schools. Instead, she said public schools “need a lot of help” and that it would be bad to cut their funding.
Uncontested state representative candidates
The two state representative candidates that are running unopposed, Kathy Steinhoff and Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, focused on gun violence and education.
Steinhoff is running for District 45 and is a retired teacher. As a teacher, she said that diverting public school funding toward charter schools hurts students when funding is cut.
Tyson Smith, who is running for District 46, agreed it was a terrible idea. He said every time they move money out of public schools, it hurts students.
The candidates also agreed about gun control, and Tyson Smith said he will be introducing legislation next year to ban teenagers from purchasing assault rifles.
Steinhoff said Missouri has loose gun laws and, if elected, she would support legislation that reduces the number of guns in the community.
“Our homicide rates have gone up, our suicide rates have gone up, and we know that it disproportionately affects people of color,” Steinhoff said.
Boone County Presiding Commissioner candidates
The candidates for Boone County Presiding Commissioner were questioned mostly about infrastructure, their general priorities and diversity.
Republican Connie Leipard, who owns Quality Drywall Construction, said that local, state and federal entities should be working together to save money and ensure infrastructure issues are funded efficiently.
Democrat Kip Kendrick said he is focused on allocating the $35 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded to the county. He said that money could potentially be used to fund unique infrastructure projects.
Kendrick said he served as a state representative for District 45 for six years before becoming chief of staff for Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City. During his time in the legislature, he worked on the budget committee, and said he would bring that experience to the presiding commissioner position.
Leipard began her business 40 years ago and said she is a member of several local and national boards, like the Boone County Children’s Services Board and the National Association of Women in Construction.
During her work with the National Association of Women in Construction, she said she worked diligently to push for inclusion and diversity in the field.
“I’ve been working for more than 25 years to increase the diversity in the construction industry for women and minorities,” Leipard said.
Kendrick said that increasing pay for county employees would be vital in retaining staff and recruiting a diverse workforce to fill vacant positions.
County-level races
Questions directed toward candidates for county-level positions mainly centered on their strengths and past experiences relevant to the position. They were also asked how they would improve diversity in their office.
Shamon Jones, Republican candidate for Boone County recorder of deeds, emphasized her family’s ties to the region, which motivated her to run for office. She also talked about her experience in her current role as a regional solutions consultant at FedEx.
Jones said in this position, she covers a multi-state region and works on compliance issues and SEC standards. She said she would bring useful knowledge to the community.
Her opponent, Bob Nolte, also discussed his management experience and time working as treasurer for the city of Columbia New Century Fund.
Jenna Redel, the Democratic candidate for Boone County treasurer, said her 25 years of experience in public service and her law degree give her the necessary background for the position. She said bringing in her level of experience was necessary with recent turnover in county offices.
“I’m just hoping to help stabilize the ship as we move through this period of transition,” she said.
Both candidates for Boone County auditor also extensively discussed their work in the accounting field. Gibson said his past 11 years of work under June Pitchford, the retiring auditor, will help him fill the demands of the position by bringing in institutional knowledge.
Kyle Rieman, Gibson’s opponent, emphasized his 10 years of experience in the field. Rieman previously did budget and policy analysis in the statehouse, a position he said strengthened his leadership and budget analysis skills.
“I’d say my greatest strength honestly (is to) bring genuineness and leadership development to accounting,” Rieman said.
Unlike other local candidates, Boone County Clerk candidate Brianna Lennon used her time to tell listeners to learn more about their ballots and update their voter registration information.