Candidates for state and county positions fielded questions about diversity, gun violence, abortion and more at a Columbia NAACP forum at Second Baptist Church on Tuesday night.

Attendees asked questions to the candidates for the five state representative districts, Boone County Presiding Commissioner and local county races like treasurer, auditor, recorder of deeds and county clerk. Jeff Harris, judge for the 13th Circuit Court, is running unopposed and attended.

