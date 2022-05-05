JEFFERSON CITY — For Rep. Bridget Walsh Moore, D-St. Louis, having her right leg amputated saved her life. But when she was elected to represent the 93rd District in the Missouri House, accessibility issues at the Capitol almost prevented her from things as simple as parking.
The Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits discrimination based on disability and enforces accessibility standards in the workplace. But the Missouri Capitol is not fully ADA-complaint. To visit some offices, constituents need to use stairs or fit through crowded offices and narrow doorways.
But a proposed $535 million renovation plan from the Missouri State Capitol Commission could help solve the accessibility problems, as well as other infrastructure issues. The House has passed HB 3019, which sets aside $300 million for this project, including an underground annex beneath the Capitol’s south lawn. The funding awaits action from the Senate.
Rep. Jason Chipman, R-Steelville, heads the committee that oversees House offices and parking assignments. In terms of Capitol renovations, Chipman said, “This needs to be done. We can argue about the cost and time, but the building needs to be ADA-compliant.”
Dana Rademan Miller, chief clerk and House administrator, is on the Capitol Commission, the group behind the proposed renovations. The exterior renovations for the Capitol were recently completed, so the commission’s attention turned toward the interior.
According to Miller, the three guiding principles of the project are having an open and accessible building, maintaining a centralized campus and honoring the historic nature of the Capitol.
Miller estimated that over 60 offices — half of which are legislator offices — in the Capitol are not ADA-compliant. Mezzanine offices are assigned to freshman members of the House, mostly to members of the minority party. These cramped offices have stairs to access the second level. Constituents on crutches or in wheelchairs are unable to easily reach their representatives on the second level.
Rep. Donna Baringer, D-St. Louis, is the Democrat in charge of assigning parking spaces, offices and House floor seats to members of the minority party. Baringer gave up her own parking spot to ensure that Moore had an accessible parking spot.
Moore, a survivor of bone cancer, is a freshman member of the House who normally would have been assigned to a freshman mezzanine office. But because these offices are not accessible, she is on the ground floor of a mezzanine office with senior legislators — the only office she found that would accommodate her wheelchair and adaptive needs.
Because of this, Moore said often feels like a “freshman with a locker in the senior hallway.” She said she has missed out on some bonding experiences with her freshman colleagues because she doesn’t share an office space with them.
“I will always have the same seat on the floor … it’s the only one where my wheelchair can come in,” Moore said. “I will probably always be in this office and I will probably always be in that one seat.”
But Moore said she is excited to see some progress toward the Capitol Commission’s renovation plan and to see accessibility issues being addressed. She said she is looking forward to the coming projects, including increased accessibility in bathrooms and hearing devices in the House and Senate chambers.
Other than ADA compliance and accessibility, other major focuses of the plan are restoring the history of the building and updating the infrastructure — such as plumbing and electric systems.
The Capitol was initially designed with a vertical integration for plumbing, heating and cooling, according to Miller. But as the need to integrate modern technologies came along, drop ceilings were installed to accommodate the lateral style used for more modern systems. These drop ceilings covered historical and artistic ceilings and often cover parts of the windows, which diminishes natural light and air flow in some offices.
To make the flow more efficient, Miller said the plan would revert to the original building design with a vertical integration.
An example of this restoration of history can be found in Chipman’s second-floor office. Above his desk, the drop ceilings have been removed. This removal occurred about five years ago and revealed a domed ceiling that extends through the next office. The domed ceiling recently was restored to its original white and gold design, allowing more natural light in his office.
Chipman said the project would “insure the building isn’t just in usable condition, but that we maintain its reputation as one of the most beautiful Capitols.”
Accomplishing these renovations while allowing legislators to continue their work in the Capitol means building an annex, or “swing space” as Miller referred to it. This swing space will allow sections of the Capitol to be closed for renovations while the inhabitants are relocated to the swing space until construction is completed. The swing space would be built underneath the south lawn.
After the renovations are completed, the swing space would be used for administrative and committee offices, as well as hearing rooms.
Miller said the price tag is worth it.
“It’s costly, but it’s like owning a home,” she said. “And this is the people’s home, we have to take care of it.”