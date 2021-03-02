JEFFERSON CITY — Nearly two months after the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Missouri lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill aimed at better securing their own chambers.
The bill, discussed on the House floor Tuesday, would establish an armed law enforcement service appointed by upper leadership in the House and Senate.
The speaker of the House would appoint marshals “to aid the sergeant at arms” in protecting the House chambers, offices, representatives and staff. Similarly, the president pro tempore of the Senate would appoint marshals to protect their chamber.
These marshals would be required to have at least five years of law enforcement experience and to have a valid peacekeeper’s license.
An amendment proposed by Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, and overwhelmingly passed by the House, further ensures that marshals complete continued implicit bias and de-escalation training — as is already required for law enforcement officers.
“This does nothing to hurt the bill,” said sponsor Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin. “I support the lady’s amendment.”
Another successful amendment was proposed by Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Dardenne Prairie. This amendment largely mirrors a previously separate bill proposed by Hicks.
The amendment would transfer control of the existing Capitol police force from the Department of Public Safety to a new board with a majority of seats held by lawmakers or their representatives.
One seat would go to the speaker of the House, one to the president pro tempore of the Senate, one to the minority leader of the House and one to the minority leader of the Senate. On top of that, the governor, chief justice of the Supreme Court and chair of the state Capitol Commission would each be designated a seat.
The addition of the minority floor leaders helped make the amendment “truly bipartisan,” Hicks said.
“They would then work for this body,” Hicks said. “They would then work in this building. They would work for the House and the Senate.”