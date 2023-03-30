LAKE OZARK — This community is quietly at odds as its future as a tourism hotbed carries feelings of expectation and exasperation.

There is a visible divide between residents who foresee a more stable, vibrant local economy with a growing entertainment industry and those who foresee coming social costs of criminality and vice, leaving their cherished community worse off for it.

Top-down drone footage of an empty lot, said to be a future casino

Drone footage of an empty lot, which may become the site of an Osage Nation casino, on March 21 at the intersection of Osage Beach Parkway and Bagnell Dam Boulevard in the Lake of the Ozarks. Advocates in favor of legislation permitting construction of another casino argue that the business would offset the costs of the economic off-season that the region experiences each year.
Mikki Moore poses for a portrait in the drive-in of the Regalia Hotel

Mikki Moore poses for a portrait in the drive-in of the Regalia Hotel and Conference Center on Feb. 28 in Lake Ozark. Moore is the general manager of the hotel and wonders why legislation would only allow one applicant to run a casino, apparently leaving locals out.
Lorie Chittenden poses for a portrait on the porch of Port Elsewhere

Lorie Chittenden on the porch of Port Elsewhere Resort on Feb. 28 in Lake Ozark. Chittenden manages the resort and observes that the area already contends with “people that forget their minds when they’re here.”
  • Clayton Vickers is a graduate student at the University of Missouri Journalism School, and through his education there he aspires to become a public-affairs journalist of great renown.

    Clayton is working in Jefferson City to cover the ongoings of the state legislature and the stories within the community that matter to Missourians. He hopes to utilize his political science background to step into government-accountability reporting that places power into the hands of constituents (at any scale).

    Clayton will graduate with his master's degree in Spring of 2024 after completing an internship with a reputable publication.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Sports Reporter for Gymnastics and Volleyball, Spring 2021 Studying Investigative Journalism Reach me at tllwww@missuri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700. Or tweet me @t_lo2021

