Warm Springs Ranch, where Budweiser Clydesdales are bred and raised, opens its doors for the holidays.

Budweiser Clydesdales celebrate the season

Budweiser Clydesdales are bred and raised at Warm Springs Ranch near Boonville. For the last three years, the ranch has been decorated for the holidays with light displays for the public to view by booking a reservation. The lights will be on Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 29.

For the third year, the ranch near Boonville has arranged 300,000 lights in a festive display that starts at the entrance and ends in the barn where the horses are stabled.

Inside the barn, the Clydesdales are waiting to be petted and photographed with visitors. An array of snacks and spirits are also available, including hot chips, hot cakes with sugar and roasted nuts.

The ranch is open Thursdays through Sundays from 5-8 p.m. until Dec. 29. Reservations are required for all visits to the ranch and can be made at WarmSpringsRanch.com.

The cost is $10 per person, $5 for children under 13. Visitors 21 and older also receive tokens for two complimentary Budweiser beers, with other seasonal brews available to purchase.

