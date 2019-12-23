Warm Springs Ranch, where Budweiser Clydesdales are bred and raised, opens its doors for the holidays.
For the third year, the ranch near Boonville has arranged 300,000 lights in a festive display that starts at the entrance and ends in the barn where the horses are stabled.
Inside the barn, the Clydesdales are waiting to be petted and photographed with visitors. An array of snacks and spirits are also available, including hot chips, hot cakes with sugar and roasted nuts.
The ranch is open Thursdays through Sundays from 5-8 p.m. until Dec. 29. Reservations are required for all visits to the ranch and can be made at WarmSpringsRanch.com.
The cost is $10 per person, $5 for children under 13. Visitors 21 and older also receive tokens for two complimentary Budweiser beers, with other seasonal brews available to purchase.