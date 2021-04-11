Central Methodist University in Fayette is taking a look in the mirror after a summer filled with racial tension in the town and the country.
According to the UnivStats database, a service that compiles demographic data about colleges all over the country, 9.1% of the CMU student population in 2018-19 was African American. The national average is 12%.
A big part of the Black experience at Central Methodist is the African American Student Union. This student-run organization was founded in 2017 and aims to achieve diversity by fostering a community, building leaders and hosting educational and cultural initiatives.
In June 2020, the student union held a peaceful march around the town square to protest the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. It has also hosted several Zoom meetings open to the student population to discuss the challenges facing the Black community.
“We want to hear your voices on what is going on with the #ICantBreatheMovement, how you feel, how it has impacted you, and how we as a CMU family can become stronger together through this,” the student union posted on its Instagram.
“Join us. Be loud, be proud, be open.”
Ezechiel Daos, a junior at CMU and member of the student union, is disappointed that COVID-19 has limited the ways the union can interact with other students and staff. Now, more than ever, the word needs to get out that Central Methodist is changing, he said.
“It’s easy to assume that Fayette is a racist place,” Daos said. “There is some truth in that, but at the same time we have to think about the steps the university has taken to address these issues.”
In November 2020, Central Methodist updated its official mission statement to include the phrase “diverse and caring community,” something that didn’t go unnoticed by students.
“Although we all want a big change to be addressed and made at the university,” Daos said, “these small steps are a catalyst for significant change for the better at CMU.”
Junior Kazeem is a Black alumnus who graduated this past year. He is from London, and wasn’t sure what to expect coming so far for school.
“The biggest thing is how much of a family it is when you’re part of the college,” Kazeem said. “Everyone is friendly and so helpful it didn’t feel real at times but I can legit say it’s a home away from home.”