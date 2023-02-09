JEFFERSON CITY — Since its enactment, Missouri's Sunshine Law has enabled public access to government records, votes and actions. It prevents public bodies from holding meetings behind closed doors, unless that meeting fits specific criteria.

As the Sunshine Law enters its 50th anniversary, advocates are watching warily a bill sponsored by Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, that would alter some of the law's provisions.

  • Reporter covering the city/county and state government. Studying reporting and written journalism with a minor in political science. Reach me at a.feinberg@mail.missouri.edu and on Twitter @alliefeinberg.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

