JEFFERSON CITY — Since its enactment, Missouri's Sunshine Law has enabled public access to government records, votes and actions. It prevents public bodies from holding meetings behind closed doors, unless that meeting fits specific criteria.
As the Sunshine Law enters its 50th anniversary, advocates are watching warily a bill sponsored by Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, that would alter some of the law's provisions.
The Senate Governmental Accountability and Fiscal Oversight Committee heard testimony on the bill — SB 174 — Thursday.
"In Missouri, Sunshine Law has been a great tool for citizens to know how the government is acting," Koenig said. "However, there have been some abuses over the years that go beyond its original intent."
Excessive requests, publishing of private citizens' email addresses, names, home addresses and IP addresses, and leaking of sensitive police data are among the abuses Koenig said he aims to combat.
"I don't think there's a public purpose in disclosing that (information). Most people who want to sign up for newsletters are just trying to communicate with government, they're not expecting their emails to be 'sunshineable,'" he said.
He faces backlash from people who believe they benefit from the Sunshine Law in their day-to-day lives, including attorney Elad Gross.
"There was a time in Missouri history where the Sunshine Law was like, 'Hey, let's make government more transparent,'" said Gross. "But in recent years, we're seeing all of this go backwards to a large degree."
If that name sounds familiar, it's because he sued Gov. Mike Parson on the grounds of his administration violating sunshine provisions in 2018.
Gross was investigating suspected corruption in government when he requested documents from the governor's office. They agreed to process the request, at the cost of around $3,600.
"I kind of came up close to what so many other Missourians have experienced when asking for public records from public entity," said Gross. "Sometimes the fees are higher than that, sometimes a lot higher than that."
The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled unanimously that the administration had violated those provisions, saying that the state can't charge attorney fees for sunshine requests.
Across the state, Gross still fears instances of local governments interfering with public access to records.
"They would give you a date that they were going to produce the records by, like the law requires them to, that date would come and then they wouldn't provide it," he said.
Koenig's bill isn't lawmakers' first attempt at protecting constituents from what they believe are harmful provisions. Last year, he filed a similar bill, which did not make it out of the Senate due to administrative issues.
Koenig sees support for his new bill in the form of concerned citizens who agree that preventing information from being released is a top priority.
Pat Kelly, executive director of Municipal League of Metro St. Louis, said that personal information of citizens who utilize government newsletters can be used by private companies to solicit them.
"Then it becomes a burden to residents who unsubscribe to those mails lists," he said.
Koenig's new bill would prevent those contacts from reaching the public. Both supporters and opponents supported this premise, agreeing that private citizen contacts information should be kept private.
Supporters and opponents did not agree, however, on provisions aiming to lengthen the amount of time public bodies have to respond to sunshine requests from three days to five days.
Echo Menges, editor of the Edina Sentinel, said there was no point in switching from three to five days.
"(Changing from) three to five days would be completely unnecessary," she said.
Currently, the government doesn't have to produce documents within three days, they just need to respond to the request. This can include asking for more time.
If the bill survives the legislative process, Gross thinks the consequences are dire.
"It's a pretty scary time for people who believe in transparent government," he cautioned.
On the other hand, supporters see a future where citizens can access public records, but within reason and with caution.
While an early version of the bill included provisions that would alter transitory records, "public record" status and authorize the closure of inter-agency and intra-agency memoranda, the version of the bill discussed Thursday does not include these changes.
The Governmental Accountability Committee will hold an executive session on the bill in the future, where they will vote on whether or not send it to the Senate floor.