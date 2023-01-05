The felony charge for Kundarrius Taylor, accused in the death of a Central Methodist University football player, was reduced Thursday to first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

He had been charged in August with first-degree murder after Torrance Evans was found dead from gunshot wounds in Fayette, according to a probable cause statement. Evans was a senior and a returning starter on the football team's offensive line.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General assignment reporter, senior in print & digital journalism. Reach me at jiang.dataj@gmail.com, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you