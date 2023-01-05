The felony charge for Kundarrius Taylor, accused in the death of a Central Methodist University football player, was reduced Thursday to first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
He had been charged in August with first-degree murder after Torrance Evans was found dead from gunshot wounds in Fayette, according to a probable cause statement. Evans was a senior and a returning starter on the football team's offensive line.
Arraignment for Taylor, 23, will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 14th Circuit Court in Howard County.
During Thursday's hearing before Judge Mason Gebhardt, Prosecutor Deborah Riekhof amended the charge. First-degree involuntary manslaughter is a Class C felony. The range of punishment is imprisonment of three to 10 years.
"It is not a murder case now," Taylor's attorney Ben Faber told the court. "It's now a Class C felony."
"But it's still a homicide," Gebhardt responded.
Faber told the judge that his client waived formal arraignment. Taylor also waived the preliminary hearing, which had been scheduled for Thursday.
In addition, bond reduction for Taylor was denied during the court proceedings.
Taylor and Evans were both students at Central Methodist and both from Memphis, Tennessee. According to the probable cause statement, Evans was shot twice on Aug. 25, and Taylor later told a law enforcement official that he shot Evans after an argument.
He and Evans had not been getting along well, according to the statement. During the argument, Taylor threatened Evans with a chambered pistol, firing it once when Evan was approaching him and again later.
Faber said during an interview after the hearing that Taylor will be pleading not guilty.