Chariton County gets creative to drive economic development

BRUNSWICK — Jeanette Frock, the owner of Sew Sweet Quilt Shop, said her store’s success is rooted in out-of-town shoppers, especially in a rural town with a population count that teeters around 800.
“If you can’t bring them in, you’re not going to be alive very long,” Frock said.
Brunswick is a town in Chariton County. Headed into the 1900s, the population was nearly double what it is in 2022. Flooding is a recurring problem for the town just north of the Grand River. The most recent flood came in 2019, which was followed by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic development for the county is complicated, but business owners and organization leaders like Frock are getting creative to bring back traffic.
“I’m almost reinvesting in the business, and it’s reinvesting in the community,” Frock said.
What used to be a small shop for quilters has quickly turned into a store that spans three buildings, with more customers and lodging on the way.
“We really just have stepped it up,” Frock said. “We’re so busy, I want to be able to meet all their needs.”
Part of the way Frock gets more traffic to her shop is by bringing people in and having them stay for the weekend. Attached to the quilt shop is what Frock calls the “retreat center.” It sleeps up to 25 people, and Frock takes reservations for up to three years out. But that’s just the start. Frock said since her family created the “retreat center,” they’ve also expanded the main floor of the shop and started construction on a new lodging center across the street that could sleep at least 30.
“When I opened 12 years ago, I wasn’t even sure I could really sell a lot of fabrics,” Frock said. “I’m not retired. It’s not happening.”
Frock said she never imagined her hobby would end up putting her hometown on the map, bringing in customers from as far away as California and Alaska.
That’s the kind of business Evan Emmerich, the Chariton County presiding commissioner, said is necessary for continued development in the county.
“I think even though we’re losing population, there’s still a good outlook of what we have to offer,” Emmerich said.
Emmerich said one of the top concerns he addresses is bringing more people back into the county. The rural lifestyle itself, he said, is one of the major selling points.
“People are out here in the rural areas for a reason,” Emmerich said. “They like living out here. They like being kind of far away from other people. They don’t mind having to drive a little bit for those conveniences.”
That’s something Jeri Marek knows very well.
“I’ve lived in Chariton County most of my life,” Marek said. “It’s just the small-town community where you know everyone. And most people are just involved in everything; you see everybody everywhere. So it just makes you feel comfortable and safe at home.”
Marek runs the Salisbury Meat Market with her husband. She also is the special education director at Salisbury R-IV School District and the president of the Youth Fair Board in Chariton County. Marek said reinvesting in the community is key for countywide economic success.
“You just work as hard as you can to show people that you care and that you’re committed to the community,” Marek said. “You want, especially the youth, to see them do well and to benefit from the community.”
This year, to bring in more money for the Chariton County Youth Fair, the board hosted a dinner in Brunswick and one in Salisbury. Marek said it’s the first year they had children working in the kitchen.
“We had the kids involved in, like, cake decorating, foods and breads,” Marek said. “It just shows the community that, hey, our kids are committed to this and that they’re helping with the dinner.”
Marek says at the heart of Chariton County and its economy is the farm.
“I think that just ties our community,” Marek said. “We’re a small town and small county, in a sense, but every other household probably is involved in agriculture in one way or another.”
Even with the population down for the county, Marek said she has faith in the community coming together to support itself.
“Times may be tough, you may have to work harder to get things, or some things may not be available,” Marek said. “You just keep showing people the importance of the community.”