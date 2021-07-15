Chicago reinstated its travel advisory for Missouri and Arkansas on Tuesday, asking unvaccinated travelers from those states to quarantine after arrival or get a negative COVID test result.
Both states have seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Chicago asks unvaccinated visitors to quarantine for 10 days after arrival into the city or obtain a negative test result for the virus no more than 72 hours before they arrive.
Fully vaccinated visitors are exempt from the requirements.
The city issued a travel order in July 2020 that separated states into orange and yellow tiers. People traveling from orange tier states, which have more than 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents, were required to follow the travel advisory. Yellow tier states have fewer than 15 daily cases per 100,000 people.
On June 1, every state had fewer than 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents, placing them within the yellow tier. Travelers were not required to follow the negative test result and quarantine regulations but still had to wear masks on public transportation.
Since then, the rates have surged in some states. Missouri reported 21.2 daily cases per 100,000 residents on July 12, according to the travel advisory. Arkansas reported 19.2 daily cases per 100,000 residents,
The Missourian recently reported that Boone County COVID-19 cases have reached levels not seen since January. On July 14, a total of 69 new cases were reported, bringing the number of active cases to 458.
Over half of the county's population has received their first dose of the vaccine.